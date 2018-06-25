Global Spinal Fusion Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023

Global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 4.54% during 2018 - 2023.

Over the recent years, global spinal fusion market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising healthcare awareness amongst consumers, surging prevalence of spinal deformities due to accidents along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate spinal ailments, is expected to propel the demand for spinal fusion surgeries.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global spinal fusion market in 2018, due to a robust healthcare infrastructure combined with focus on development of new devices along with improved diagnosis among the patients within the region. However, a decrease in the market share of the North American region is being anticipated in the forecast period as compared to the historic period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



Scope of the Report



Global Spinal Fusion Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Spinal Fusion Market - Size and Growth: By Value

By Procedure Type - Traditional and Minimally Invasive: By Value

By Traditional Spinal Fusion Sub-Type - ALIF, PLIF and Others: By Value

By Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Sub-Type - TLIF, XLIF and Others: By Value

