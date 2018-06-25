Global Spinal Fusion Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Spinal Fusion Market: By Procedure - Traditional (ALIF, PLIF, Others), Minimally Invasive (MITLIF, XLIF, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition)- Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 4.54% during 2018 - 2023.
Over the recent years, global spinal fusion market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising healthcare awareness amongst consumers, surging prevalence of spinal deformities due to accidents along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate spinal ailments, is expected to propel the demand for spinal fusion surgeries.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global spinal fusion market in 2018, due to a robust healthcare infrastructure combined with focus on development of new devices along with improved diagnosis among the patients within the region. However, a decrease in the market share of the North American region is being anticipated in the forecast period as compared to the historic period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.
Scope of the Report
Global Spinal Fusion Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Spinal Fusion Market - Size and Growth: By Value
- By Procedure Type - Traditional and Minimally Invasive: By Value
- By Traditional Spinal Fusion Sub-Type - ALIF, PLIF and Others: By Value
- By Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Sub-Type - TLIF, XLIF and Others: By Value
4. Spinal Fusion Outlook
5. Global Spinal Fusion Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Traditional Spinal Fusion Market: Growth and Forecast
7. Global Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Market: Growth and Forecast
8. Global Spinal Fusion Market- By Procedure Type
9. Global Spinal Fusion Market-Regional Analysis
- Medtronic
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
- Orthofix Interntional
- NuVasive Inc.
- Globus Medical
- K2M Group Holdings Inc.
- Alphatec Spine
- DePuy Synthes
- Aesculap Implant Systems LLC.
