Global Sports Medicine Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product (Repair, Recovery, Monitoring, Accessories), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports medicine market will reach $14.42 billion by 2030, growing by 6.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidents of sports injuries, consistent innovation of new products and treatment modalities, and growing healthcare expenditure.



This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global sports medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global sports medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices

3.2.1 Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

3.2.2 Implants

3.2.3 Arthroscopy Devices

3.2.4 Repair Devices

3.2.5 Orthobiologics

3.2.6 Prosthetics

3.3 Body Support and Recovery Devices

3.3.1 Braces and Supports

3.3.2 Physiotherapy

3.3.3 Compression Clothing

3.3.4 Topical Pain Relief

3.3.5 Other Body Support and Recovery Devices

3.4 Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

3.4.1 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

3.4.2 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

3.4.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

3.4.4 Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

3.4.5 Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices

3.5 Accessories



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Knee Injury

4.3 Shoulder Injury

4.4 Hip Injury

4.5 Foot and Ankle Injury

4.6 Elbow and Wrist Injury

4.7 Other Injuries



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.4 Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

5.5 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 UK

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Arthrex Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DJO, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Mueller Sports Medicine , Inc.

, Inc. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, INC.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



