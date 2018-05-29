Global Sportswear (Apparel, Footwear) Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.80% during 2018-2023.

Athletic Footwear segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising awareness of health and wellness, prevalence of Athleisure trend in developing nations coupled with increasing number gyms, jogging tracks, fitness clubs.

Amidst the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global sportswear market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Sportswear Product Outlook



5. Global Sportswear Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2013-2017)

5.2. By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Sportswear Market: Segment Analysis

6.1. Global Sportswear Market Size, By Segments: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Global Sportswear Market Size, By Segments, 2017 (%)

6.1.2. Global Sportswear Market Size, By Segments, 2023 (%)

6.2. Global Sports Apparel Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3. Global Sports Footwear Market: Growth and Forecast



7. North America Sportswear Market: An Analysis

7.1. North America Sportswear Market: Growth and Forecast

7.2. North America Sportswear Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.3. Europe Sportswear Market: An Analysis

7.4. Europe Sportswear Market: Country Analysis (U.K, France and Germany)

7.5. APAC Sportswear Market: Growth and Forecast

7.6. APAC Sportswear Market: Country Analysis (India, China and Japan)

7.7. ROW Sportswear Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7.1. By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.2. By Value (2018-2023)



8. Global Sportswear Market Dynamics

8.1. Global Sportswear Market Drivers

8.2. Global Sportswear Market Restraints

8.3. Global Sportswear Market Trends



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Company Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles



Adidas

Nike

Puma

Columbia

Skechers

Under Armour

ASICS Corporation

Dicks's Sporting Goods

VF Corporation

