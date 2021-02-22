Global Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market Report 2021: Work from Home and Distance Learning, Huddle Rooms, The Connected Work Paradigm, User Adoption

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The standalone wireless content sharing market is experiencing significant shifts. Empty offices and classrooms lowered demand for these products in 2020 as traditional positioning for in-room collaboration was misaligned with the rapid transition to work from home and virtual learning. There are market opportunities for wireless content sharing going forward.



Greater and more consistent articulation from providers on the ability to effectively support distributed collaboration participants will help to increase awareness about the flexibility and value of these products.

As they compete with content sharing embedded into conferencing service suites, the cost-effectiveness, differentiated functionality, and an expanding array of supporting services (e.g., cloud management, security, analytics, and reporting) and integrations (e.g., video conferencing, digital signage, etc.) will help wireless content sharing devices to be right-fit into overall customer collaboration environments.



As such, we expect the market to return to solid growth when offices and schools re-open more widely in 2H 2021, as end-user organizations equip existing and new rooms with collaboration technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Landscape of Collaboration Tools

Research Scope

Market Definitions

Market Trends

Market Trends - Work from Home and Distance Learning

Market Trends - Huddle Rooms

Market Trends - The Connected Work Paradigm

Market Trends - User Adoption

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Average Sales Price Forecast Discussion

4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenues

Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Unit Shipments

Competitive Environment

Competitive Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

5. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market

Top Predictions for the Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market

6. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

7. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Mobile-first Strategy

Growth Opportunity 2 - Huddle Rooms and Flexible Meeting Spaces

Growth Opportunity 3 - Play into Convergence

Growth Opportunity 4 - Vertical Strategies

Growth Opportunity 5 - Adjacencies/Up-sell/Cross-sell

Growth Opportunity 6 - Channel Development

Growth Opportunity 7 - Robust Remote Administration

Growth Opportunity 8 - Digital Signage and Calendar Integration

Growth Opportunity 9 - Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 10 - Device, Hardware and Room-as-a-Service

8. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 11 - Zero-touch Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 12 - Simplicity and Ease of Use

Growth Opportunity 13 - SMB Market

Growth Opportunity 14 - Micro-businesses

Growth Opportunity 15 - Third-party Validation

Growth Opportunity 16 - Innovation and Transformation

Growth Opportunity 17 - Return on Collaboration (ROC)

Growth Opportunity 18 - Best in Class

Growth Opportunity 19 - Sales Enablement Content

9. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-10 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 11-19 - Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

10. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Airtame

Barco

BenQ

Christie

Cisco

Crestron

Harman

Intel

Kramer

Mersive

Poly

