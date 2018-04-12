Global Stationary Lead-acid Battery Market 2018-2022 - Trends, Drivers and Restraints

The stationary lead-acid battery is an important and the most dominating chemistry with revenues in billions of dollars in 2017.



Telecom, data center, and UPS applications are driving the demand for efficient, cost-effective, reliable, and long-standing solutions. Lead-acid battery, with all its desirable features, including affordability and availability at any part of the world, makes it the most preferred chemistry globally. This chemistry is predominantly used for backup applications in data center, telecom, and UPS equipment. A consistent demand for these applications predicts global lead-acid battery market to witness a steady growth till 2022. The market is mainly driven by telecom and data center solutions, as other battery chemistries are yet to penetrate in these applications matching the lead acid battery chemistry's affordability.



Investments in the utility sector, telecom infrastructure, and data centers happening in India, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kenya, and Brazil boost the demand in addition to steady demand from the US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy. Increasing competition from the lithium-ion battery in many other stationary applications is challenging for market growth. However, availability of mass commercial unit volume production from global, regional, and local manufacturers, coupled with low OPEX, makes this chemistry capable of facing these challenges successfully.



The market trends have been analyzed for the study period of 2015-2022, with the base year being 2017. The study covers all of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. Sealed lead acid batteries are more widely used than flooded battery type. The study assesses lead-acid battery manufacturers globally and discusses the various market shares held by the companies in this market. Revenue contribution of lead-acid batteries for telecom, UPS, emergency lighting, security systems, renewable energy, railway backup, signaling, and other applications is discussed in detail.



Companies Mentioned



Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

China Shoto

Coslight International

East Penn

EnerSys

Exide Industries

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Stationary LAB Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Stationary LAB Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Battery Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Battery type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Stationary LAB Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2-Remote Power Installations

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Telecom Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. UPS Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Utility Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Emergency Lighting Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Security Devices Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. Oil & Gas Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

13. Renewable Energy Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

14. Railway Backup Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

15. Other Applications Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

16. North America Analysis

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Competitive Factors and Assessment

17. Europe Analysis

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Competitive Factors and Assessment

18. APAC Analysis

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast Discussion-China

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market-APAC

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market-India

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market-China

Key Industry Participants

19. RoW Analysis

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Key Industry Participants

20. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

21. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

