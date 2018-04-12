Global Stationary Lead-acid Battery Market 2018-2022 - Trends, Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The stationary lead-acid battery is an important and the most dominating chemistry with revenues in billions of dollars in 2017.
Telecom, data center, and UPS applications are driving the demand for efficient, cost-effective, reliable, and long-standing solutions. Lead-acid battery, with all its desirable features, including affordability and availability at any part of the world, makes it the most preferred chemistry globally. This chemistry is predominantly used for backup applications in data center, telecom, and UPS equipment. A consistent demand for these applications predicts global lead-acid battery market to witness a steady growth till 2022. The market is mainly driven by telecom and data center solutions, as other battery chemistries are yet to penetrate in these applications matching the lead acid battery chemistry's affordability.
Investments in the utility sector, telecom infrastructure, and data centers happening in India, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kenya, and Brazil boost the demand in addition to steady demand from the US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy. Increasing competition from the lithium-ion battery in many other stationary applications is challenging for market growth. However, availability of mass commercial unit volume production from global, regional, and local manufacturers, coupled with low OPEX, makes this chemistry capable of facing these challenges successfully.
The market trends have been analyzed for the study period of 2015-2022, with the base year being 2017. The study covers all of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. Sealed lead acid batteries are more widely used than flooded battery type. The study assesses lead-acid battery manufacturers globally and discusses the various market shares held by the companies in this market. Revenue contribution of lead-acid batteries for telecom, UPS, emergency lighting, security systems, renewable energy, railway backup, signaling, and other applications is discussed in detail.
Companies Mentioned
- Amara Raja
- C&D Technologies
- China Shoto
- Coslight International
- East Penn
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa
- Hitachi
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Stationary LAB Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Stationary LAB Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Battery Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Battery type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Stationary LAB Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2-Remote Power Installations
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Telecom Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. UPS Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Utility Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Emergency Lighting Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Security Devices Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. Oil & Gas Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
13. Renewable Energy Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
14. Railway Backup Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
15. Other Applications Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
16. North America Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
17. Europe Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
18. APAC Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-China
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market-APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market-India
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market-China
- Key Industry Participants
19. RoW Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Key Industry Participants
20. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
21. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
