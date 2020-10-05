Global Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Report 2020: Market Trajectory & Analytics 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 and Short-term Impact of COVID-19 2020-2021
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply estimated at US$114.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply market in the U. S. is estimated at US$33.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.9 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin Applied
- Goodman Manufacturing Company, L. P.
- Rheem Manufacturing Company
- Trane, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018through 2027
- World Historic Review for Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
