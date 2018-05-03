Global Steel Market Review 2017-2018 & 2022 - Major Manufacturers, Steel Consumption & Trade

The report presents a thorough study of steel, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing steel worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.



Each country's market overview covers the following: steel production in the country, major manufacturers, steel consumption, steel trade.



The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including steel market volume predictions and prices trends.



Reasons to Buy

The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.

Company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the steel market.

The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD STEEL INDUSTRY

1.1. About steel

1.2. Production in 2010-2015

Iron ore, pig iron, raw steel

Steel recycling

1.3. Demand worldwide



2. STEEL INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Austria

2.2. Belgium

2.3. France

2.4. Germany

2.5. Italy

2.6. Netherlands

2.7. Poland

2.8. Spain

2.9. United Kingdom



3. STEEL INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Russia

3.2. Ukraine



4. STEEL INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. China

4.2. India

4.3. Japan

4.4. South Korea



5. STEEL INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. STEEL INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico



7. STEEL INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Egypt

7.2. Iran

7.3. Saudi Arabia

7.4. South Africa

7.5. Turkey



8. STEEL INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2ll4z/global_steel?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-steel-market-review-2017-2018--2022---major-manufacturers-steel-consumption--trade-300642090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

