GLOBAL STEM CELL TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS MARKET 2018-2028

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer, Cardiovascular, CNS, Other Disease Areas and Non-Therapeutic Applications



Report Details

The global stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated to have reached $12,040 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2028.



Report Scope

• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market forecasts from 2018-2028



Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications submarket forecasts from 2018-2028:

• Cancer treatment

• Cardiovascular therapy

• CNS

• Other therapies

• Non-therapeutic applications



Individual revenue forecast to 2028 for selected top products:

• MSC-100-IV (Mesoblast)

• Hearticellgram-AMI (Pharmicell)

• CardioRel (Reliance Life Sciences)

• Osteocel Plus (NuVasive)

• Trinity Evolution and Elite (Orthofix)

• CARTISTEM (MEDIPOST)

• Analysis of the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment

• Discussion on regulatory environments and developments in the US, Japan, Europe and other leading countries

• Analysis of what drives and restrains the market



This study also discusses other influences on that field, including these:

• Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

• Embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced pluripotent adult (IPSCs) and parthenogenetic cells

• Uses for umbilical cord blood and related technologies, including cellular and blood banking

• Agents for osteogenesis and treating autoimmune conditions

• Applications in cell-based assays, diagnostics and drug development.





