Global Stem Cells Market 2016-2018 & 2022 & Profiles of Cellular Dynamics International, Celyad, Cytori Therapeutics,, Epistem and Gamida-Cell

This report discusses the implications of stem cell research and commercial trends in the context of the current size and growth of the pharmaceutical market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The important technologies supporting stem cells are reviewed, and the nature and structure of the stem cell industry is discussed, with profiles of the leading companies, including recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets and the major therapeutic categories of the products involved.

Reasons for Doing the Study:

Products based on stem cells do not yet form an established market, but unlike some other potential applications of bioscience, stem cell technology has already produced many significant products in important therapeutic areas. The potential scope of the stem cell market is now becoming clear, and it is appropriate to review the technology, see its current practical applications, evaluate the participating companies and look to its future.

1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Market Analyses and Forecasts

Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Related Research Reports



2 Summary and Highlights



Definitions

Applications

Research and Commercialization

Funding

Market



3 Overview



Cells

Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells



4 Stem Cell Research



History

Embryonic Stem Cells

Growth and Identification of Embryonic Stem Cells

Stimulating Embryonic Stem Cells to Differentiate

Adult Stem Cells

Mesechymal Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Neural Stem Cell

Endothelial Progenitor Cell

Epithelial Stem Cell

Very Small Embryonic-Like Cell

Cord Blood Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Nuclear Reprogramming

Cell-Based Therapeutics

Embryonic-Derived Stem Cells

Adult and Progenitor-Derived Stem Cells

Engineered Stem Cells for Transplantation

Therapeutic Stem Cell Banking

Stem-Cell-Based Biomedical Research

Stem Cell Research Centers

Regulation of Stem Cell Research

National Regulatory Measures

Practicalities of Stem Cell Research and Production

Stem Cell Production

Stem Cell Acquisition

Stem Cell Production Economics

Customized Therapy

Banks

Novel Stem Cell Production Developments

Isolation and Engineering

Adult Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Bioprinting

Stem Cell Banking



5 Stem Cell Applications



Regenerative Medicine

Current Stem Cell Therapy Applications

Cancer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Parkinson's Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Alzheimer's Disease

Heart Disease

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Orthopedic Repair

Liver Failure

Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Lung Disease



6 Stem Cell Patents



General Background on Patents

Stem Cell Patents

Policies by Country

U.S

Canada

EPC

U.K.

Germany

Japan

China

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Recent Patent Activity



7 Stem Cell Markets



Markets for Stem Cells

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities by Therapeutic Class

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Central Nervous System Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Diabetes Mellitus

Skeletal System

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

Regional and National Market Analysis

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

Market Opportunities by Disease Category

Japan

China

India

Rest of World



8 Company Profiles



3Dmatrix

Aldagen Inc.

Arteriocyte

Athersys Inc.

Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Biotime Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Capricor Inc.

Cellerant Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Dynamics International

Celyad

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Epistem Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Globalstem

Hybrid Organ Gmbh

International Stem Cell Corporation

Juventas Therapeutics Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Neurogeneration

Ocata

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Primegen Biotech Llc

Reneuron Group

Rhinocyte Inc.

Stem Cells Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.

Stempeutics

Tigenix NV

U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Veristem

Viacyte Inc.

Vitro Diagnostics Inc.

Wicell Research Institute

Xpand Biotechnology BV

