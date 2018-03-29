Global Stem Cells Market 2016-2018 & 2022 & Profiles of Cellular Dynamics International, Celyad, Cytori Therapeutics,, Epistem and Gamida-Cell

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Stem Cells" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses the implications of stem cell research and commercial trends in the context of the current size and growth of the pharmaceutical market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The important technologies supporting stem cells are reviewed, and the nature and structure of the stem cell industry is discussed, with profiles of the leading companies, including recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets and the major therapeutic categories of the products involved.
Reasons for Doing the Study:
Products based on stem cells do not yet form an established market, but unlike some other potential applications of bioscience, stem cell technology has already produced many significant products in important therapeutic areas. The potential scope of the stem cell market is now becoming clear, and it is appropriate to review the technology, see its current practical applications, evaluate the participating companies and look to its future.
Report Includes:
- 42 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for stem cells
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Cellular Dynamics International, Inc., Celyad, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Epistem Ltd. and Gamida-Cell Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Market Analyses and Forecasts
Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Analyst's Credentials
Related Research Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
Definitions
Applications
Research and Commercialization
Funding
Market
3 Overview
Cells
Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
4 Stem Cell Research
History
Embryonic Stem Cells
Growth and Identification of Embryonic Stem Cells
Stimulating Embryonic Stem Cells to Differentiate
Adult Stem Cells
Mesechymal Stem Cells
Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Neural Stem Cell
Endothelial Progenitor Cell
Epithelial Stem Cell
Very Small Embryonic-Like Cell
Cord Blood Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Nuclear Reprogramming
Cell-Based Therapeutics
Embryonic-Derived Stem Cells
Adult and Progenitor-Derived Stem Cells
Engineered Stem Cells for Transplantation
Therapeutic Stem Cell Banking
Stem-Cell-Based Biomedical Research
Stem Cell Research Centers
Regulation of Stem Cell Research
National Regulatory Measures
Practicalities of Stem Cell Research and Production
Stem Cell Production
Stem Cell Acquisition
Stem Cell Production Economics
Customized Therapy
Banks
Novel Stem Cell Production Developments
Isolation and Engineering
Adult Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Bioprinting
Stem Cell Banking
5 Stem Cell Applications
Regenerative Medicine
Current Stem Cell Therapy Applications
Cancer
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Parkinson's Disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Alzheimer's Disease
Heart Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease
Type 1 Diabetes
Orthopedic Repair
Liver Failure
Graft-Versus-Host Disease
Lung Disease
6 Stem Cell Patents
General Background on Patents
Stem Cell Patents
Policies by Country
U.S
Canada
EPC
U.K.
Germany
Japan
China
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Recent Patent Activity
7 Stem Cell Markets
Markets for Stem Cells
Market Drivers
Market Opportunities by Therapeutic Class
Cancer
Cardiovascular Disease
Myocardial Infarction
Central Nervous System Disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Diabetes Mellitus
Skeletal System
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
Regional and National Market Analysis
Americas
U.S.
Canada
Brazil
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
Market Opportunities by Disease Category
Japan
China
India
Rest of World
8 Company Profiles
3Dmatrix
Aldagen Inc.
Arteriocyte
Athersys Inc.
Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd
Biotime Inc.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Capricor Inc.
Cellerant Therapeutics Inc.
Cellular Dynamics International
Celyad
Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
Epistem Ltd.
Gamida Cell Ltd.
Globalstem
Hybrid Organ Gmbh
International Stem Cell Corporation
Juventas Therapeutics Inc.
Mesoblast Ltd.
Neurogeneration
Ocata
Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
Primegen Biotech Llc
Reneuron Group
Rhinocyte Inc.
Stem Cells Inc.
Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.
Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.
Stempeutics
Tigenix NV
U.S. Stem Cell Inc.
Vericel Corporation
Veristem
Viacyte Inc.
Vitro Diagnostics Inc.
Wicell Research Institute
Xpand Biotechnology BV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmhlcw/global_stem_cells?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cells-market-2016-2018--2022--profiles-of-cellular-dynamics-international-celyad-cytori-therapeutics-epistem-and-gamida-cell-300621691.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article