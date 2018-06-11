Global Sterilization Equipment Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in E-Beam Sterilization & Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product (Moist Heat, Dry Heat, Ethylene Oxide, Filtration, E-beam, Gamma), Services (Onsite & Offsite), Consumables (Indicators, Detergents, Pouches) & End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sterilization equipment market is expected to reach USD 11.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 7.94 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, rising focus on food sterilization and disinfection, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and increasing number of hospitals in Asia.
On the basis of product and service, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into instruments, consumables & accessories, and services. In 2017, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market. The large share can be attributed to the growing incidence of HAIs and the growing volume of surgical procedures across the globe.
On the basis of end user, the sterilization equipment market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, and increasing number of surgical procedures.
On the basis of region, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market. The increasing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs and the increasing number of surgeries in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the sterilization equipment market in North America.
The major players in the sterilization equipment market include Steris Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical (US), and Sterigenics International, Inc. (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Sterilization Equipment Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product & Country
4.3 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Region
4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Sterilization Equipment Market (Major Countries)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection
5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Sterilization Equipment
5.2.1.5 Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
5.2.1.6 Increasing Number of Hospitals in Asia
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Presence of Stringent Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 E-Beam Sterilization
5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 End User Non-Compliance to Sterilization Standards
6 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product and Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sterilization Instruments
6.2.1 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization
6.2.1.1 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization
6.2.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilization
6.2.2 Low-Temperature Sterilization
6.2.2.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization
6.2.2.2 Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization
6.2.2.3 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Sterilization
6.2.2.4 Ozone-Based Medical Sterilization
6.2.2.5 Formaldehyde Sterilization
6.2.2.6 Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Technologies
6.2.3 Filtration Sterilization
6.2.4 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization
6.2.4.1 Gamma Sterilization
6.2.4.2 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization
6.3 Sterilization Consumables and Accessories
6.3.1 Detergents
6.3.2 Sterilization Indicators
6.3.3 Pouches
6.3.4 Lubricants
6.3.5 Sterilization Accessories
6.4 Sterilization Services
6.4.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services
6.4.2 Gamma Sterilization Services
6.4.3 E-Beam Sterilization Services
6.4.4 Steam Sterilization Services
6.4.5 Other Sterilization Services
7 Sterilization Equipment Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals & Clinics
7.3 Medical Device Companies
7.4 Food & Beverage Industry
7.5 Pharmaceutical Companies
7.6 Other End Users
8 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Expansions
9.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
9.3.3 Product Launches
9.3.4 Acquisitions
9.3.5 Other Developments
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Steris Corporation
10.2 Getinge Group
10.3 3M Company Group
10.4 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)
10.5 MMM Group
10.6 Matachana Group
10.7 Sotera Health
10.8 Cantel Medical
10.9 Advanced Sterilization Products
10.10 Cardinal Health
