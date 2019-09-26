Global Streaming Analytics Market to 2027: Market Accounted for $8.14 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $67.54 Billion
Sep 26, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Streaming Analytics market accounted for $8.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $67.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.
Emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, AI and strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecasts are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of integrating legacy systems with big data solutions is a major factor restricting the market growth.
Streaming analytics is a fully managed, affordable processing engine that can process real time events effectively. The engine aids in unlocking deep insights conveniently from an information. Besides setting up analytic computations (real -time) on streaming from sites, applications and more, streaming analytics is efficient enough of managing high events. Ease of use, low cost, quick recovery, reference data and connectivity are some of the key benefits of the streaming analytics.
Based on end user, the energy and utilities segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increased adoption of digital technologies among consumers and businesses.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Organization Size
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Large Organization
5.3 Small And Medium Organization
6 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software
7 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud-Based
7.3 On-Premise
8 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Services
8.2.1 Managed Services
8.2.2 Professional Services
8.2.2.1 Deployment and Integration
8.2.2.2 Support and Maintenance
8.3 Software
9 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Customer Management
9.3 Fraud Detection
9.4 Location Intelligence
9.5 Network Management and Optimization
9.6 Operations Management
9.7 Predictive Asset Management
9.8 Product Innovation
9.9 Risk Management
9.10 Sales and Marketing
9.11 Supply Chain Management
9.12 Other Applications
10 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Education
10.4 Energy and Utilities
10.5 Government
10.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.7 Hospitality
10.8 Manufacturing
10.9 Media and Entertainment
10.10 Outsourcing Services
10.11 Retail and Ecommerce
10.12 Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT)
10.13 Transportation and Logistics
10.14 Travel
10.15 Other End Users
11 Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 IBM Corporation
13.2 Axonize
13.3 Espertech
13.4 Impetus Technologies
13.5 Inetco
13.6 Informatica Corporation
13.7 Microsoft Corporation
13.8 Oracle Corporation
13.9 SAP SE
13.10 SAS Institute
13.11 Software AG
13.12 SQLStream
13.13 Striim
13.14 Tibco
13.15 WSO2
