Global Streaming Analytics Market to 2027: Market Accounted for $8.14 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $67.54 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Streaming Analytics market accounted for $8.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $67.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, AI and strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecasts are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of integrating legacy systems with big data solutions is a major factor restricting the market growth.

Streaming analytics is a fully managed, affordable processing engine that can process real time events effectively. The engine aids in unlocking deep insights conveniently from an information. Besides setting up analytic computations (real -time) on streaming from sites, applications and more, streaming analytics is efficient enough of managing high events. Ease of use, low cost, quick recovery, reference data and connectivity are some of the key benefits of the streaming analytics.

Based on end user, the energy and utilities segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increased adoption of digital technologies among consumers and businesses.

