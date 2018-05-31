Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2018-2022: Increase in Product Launches Coupled with R&D Activities

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increase in product launches coupled with R&D activities. Vendors are strategically focusing on the development and commercial launch of their devices for treating a broad range of structural heart diseases.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders. Various cardio-related disorders including stroke, congenital heart disease, peripheral arterial disease and others require surgical intervention to repair or replace damaged valves and treat damaged or defective areas in the heart.
Further, the report states that one of the factors affecting this market is the risks and complications associated with structural heart implants. Replacement of heart valves at old age is associated with a high probability of mortality. Risks and potential complications associated with the devices used in repair or replacement procedures may hinder the growth prospects of the market.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific
- Edwards Lifesciences
- LivaNova
- Lepu Medical Technology
- Medtronic
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Repair devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in product launches coupled with R&D activities
- Growing popularity of sutureless aortic valve replacement devices
- Increase in strategic M&A
- Emergence of MRI conditional heart valves
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4mbmx/global_structural?w=5
