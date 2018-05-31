Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2018-2022: Increase in Product Launches Coupled with R&D Activities

The Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increase in product launches coupled with R&D activities. Vendors are strategically focusing on the development and commercial launch of their devices for treating a broad range of structural heart diseases.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders. Various cardio-related disorders including stroke, congenital heart disease, peripheral arterial disease and others require surgical intervention to repair or replace damaged valves and treat damaged or defective areas in the heart.

Further, the report states that one of the factors affecting this market is the risks and complications associated with structural heart implants. Replacement of heart valves at old age is associated with a high probability of mortality. Risks and potential complications associated with the devices used in repair or replacement procedures may hinder the growth prospects of the market.

Key vendors

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Edwards Lifesciences

LivaNova

Lepu Medical Technology

Medtronic

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Repair devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in product launches coupled with R&D activities

Growing popularity of sutureless aortic valve replacement devices

Increase in strategic M&A

Emergence of MRI conditional heart valves

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4mbmx/global_structural?w=5





