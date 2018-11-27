Global Structural Heart Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 13,850.2 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,406.3 in 2017

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Structural Heart Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product By Procedure; By End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 13,850.2 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,406.3 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017-2025.



The market for structural heart is driven by the driving factor such as innovative structural heart services. The rise in technological advancement has directed the various innovations for the products and treatment services that assists the surgeon, physicians and other healthcare providers to provide best health to their patients.



The innovations are not only partial to the healthcare facilities however they are stretched to the programs that are being designed for the patients to get benefit out of the treatment facilities. On the other hand, the high cost of products and procedures is the restraining factor that has impacted the growth of the structural heart market. However, the trend of the technological advancement for the structural heart devices are likely to robust the growth of structural heart market in the forecast period.



The structural heart market as per the product segment is segmented as occluders, annuloplasty rings, heart valve balloons and others. Among the product segment the occluders holds the largest market share by the product segment whereas the heart valve balloons is the fastest growing segment. The market of occluders segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 42.0% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The heart valve balloons contributed 31.2% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.



The procedure segment of the structural heart market includes surgical aortic valve replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mitral repair and left atrial appendage closure and others. In 2017, surgical aortic valve replacement segment held the largest market share of 46.9%, and is expected to continue in the following year. The surgical aortic valve replacement procedure includes the removal of a damaged valve and replacing it with a new aortic valve which is made from either synthetic materials or animal tissues.



The procedures help to restoring the normal blood flow, prolong life and help to preserve the function of heart muscles. The benefits of the procedures are enabling the segment to continue the dominancy in the near future. The surgical aortic valve replacement market was valued at US$ 3,005.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 6,585.8 Mn by 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Structural Heart Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Structural Heart Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Global Structural Heart Market - by Product

3.4 Global Structural Heart Market - by Procedure

3.5 Global Structural Heart Market - by End User

3.6 Global Structural Heart Market - by Geography

3.7 Pest Analysis



4. Global Structural Heart Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Innovative Structural Heart Services

4.1.2 Clinical Trials

4.1.3 Rise In the Number of Cardiovascular Procedure and Corresponding Training Programs

4.1.4 Changing Lifestyle Increasing Disease Burden

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Products and Procedures

4.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Procedures

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth Opportunities In the Emerging Markets

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Technological Advancement

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Global Structural Heart Market Analysis

5.1 Global Structural Heart Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Structural Heart Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Edward Lifesciences Corporation

5.3.2 Medtronic.

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Structural Heart Market Analysis by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Structural Heart, by Product 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Occluders Market

6.4 Heart Valve Balloons Market

6.5 Annuloplasty Rings Market

6.6 Others Market



7. Global Structural Heart Market Analysis by Procedure

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Structural Heart, by Procedure 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement Market

7.4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

7.5 Mitral Repair Market

7.6 Left Atrial Appendage Closure Market



8. Global Structural Heart Market Analysis by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Cardiac Centers



9. North America Structural Heart Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Europe Structural Heart Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Asia Pacific Structural Heart Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Middle East & Africa Structural Heart Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. South and Central America Structural Heart Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. Structural Heart Market - Clinical Trials



15. Structural Heart Market - Key Company Profiles



Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

CryoLife, Inc

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

LivaNova Plc

Lepu Medical

Braile Biomedica

Labcor Laboratories Ltd

Aran Biomedical Teoranta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqndvn/global_structural?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

