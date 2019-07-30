Global Subscription E-commerce Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Adoption Among Men, Curation-Based and Membership Subscription Models, Use of Social Media for Marketing, Growing Role AI

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscription E-commerce Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Subscription E-commerce Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the subscription e-commerce market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global subscription e-commerce market by value, by type and by the service provider. The report also includes regional analysis of the US and Canada subscription e-commerce market by subscription category.

Subscription e-commerce provides consumers with a way of signing up for goods and services which they require on a regular basis. The goods are then auto-delivered to the users every week or every month through subscription boxes. Subscription e-commerce also includes subscription-based online streaming services. These services provide the consumers' unlimited access to the company's streaming services for a monthly or yearly payment.



Subscriptions have been segmented on the basis of type into refill (food & beverages, personal hygiene, others), customize (apparel, footwear & accessories, health & beauty, pets and others) and membership (health & fitness, work/ lifestyle and others).



Subscription e-commerce has been segmented on the basis of subscription type and service provider. On the basis of subscription type, subscription e-commerce has been segmented into subscription boxes and subscription-based media. On the basis of the service provider, subscription e-commerce has been divided into large subscription e-commerce companies and small subscription e-commerce companies.



The global subscription e-commerce market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing use of subscriptions among millennials, the rising popularity of online streaming services, increasing internet penetration, low cost of subscription boxes, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are e-commerce fraud and low adoption of subscription boxes in developing countries.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall subscription e-commerce market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the subscription e-commerce market are Amazon.Com, Inc., Unilever (Dollar Shave Club), Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and Ipsy. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Subscription: An Overview

2.1.1 Subscription Classification

2.2 Subscription Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Subscription Segmentation by Type

2.3 Subscription E-commerce: An Overview

2.3.1 Advantages of Subscription E-commerce Model

2.3.2 Subscription E-commerce Classification

2.4 Subscription E-commerce Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Subscription E-commerce Segmentation by Subscription Type

2.4.2 Subscription E-commerce Segmentation by Service Provider



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Subscription E-commerce Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Subscription E-commerce Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Subscription E-commerce Market by Type (Customize, Refill, Membership)

3.1.3 Global Subscription E-commerce Market by Service Provider (Large Subscription E-commerce Companies, Small Subscription E-commerce Companies)

3.2 Global Subscription E-commerce Market: Service Provider Analysis

3.2.1 Global Large Subscription E-commerce Companies by Value

3.2.2 Global Small Subscription E-commerce Companies by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Subscription E-commerce Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Subscription E-commerce Market by Subscription Category (Personal Grooming, Household Items, Food and non-alcoholic, Pet Supplies, Clothes, Baby Items, Other Products and Services)

4.2 Canada Subscription E-commerce Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Canada Subscription E-commerce Market by Subscription Category (Beauty or Grooming, Food or Drink, Children or Pets, Fashion or Apparel and Other Products and Services)



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Use of Subscriptions among Millennials

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Rising Popularity of Online Streaming Services

5.1.4 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

5.1.5 Increasing Internet Penetration

5.1.6 Rising Purchasing Power

5.1.7 Busy Lifestyle

5.1.8 Low Cost of Subscription Boxes

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 E-commerce Fraud

5.2.2 Low Adoption of Subscription Boxes in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Subscription among Men

5.3.2 Curation-based and Membership Subscription Models

5.3.3 Use of Social Media for Marketing

5.3.4 Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI)



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Subscription E-commerce Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Subscription E-commerce Market Players by Subscription Model

6.3 The US Subscription E-commerce Market Players by Number of Online Visitors



7. Company Profiles



Amazon.Com, Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

Ipsy

Unilever (Dollar Shave Club)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bbbff



