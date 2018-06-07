Global Sugar Substitutes Market Report 2018: Repercussions of High Sugar Consumption and Rapid Growth of Diabetes is Expected To Drive Growth

The Global Sugar Substitutes Market size is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing demand for sugar substitute products from the food and beverage industry is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about repercussions of high sugar consumption and rapid growth of diabetes globally, is expected to further propel the market. Erratic prices fluctuations of sugar is expected to add to the market opportunities for sugar substitute manufacturers, worldwide during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



Based on Application, the Sugar Substitutes market segments the market into Food, Beverages, and Others.

Food Application market is segmented into Bakery & Confectioneries, Dairy, and Others.

Based on Type, the Sugar Substitutes market segments the market into High Intensity Sweeteners, Low Intensity Sweeteners, and High Fructose Syrup.

Key companies profiled in the report include



Tate & Lyle Plc.

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The NutraSweet Company

JK Sucralose Inc.

PureCircle Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Roquette



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Sugar Substitutes Market



4. Global Sugar Substitutes Market by Type



5. Global Sugar Substitutes Market by Region



6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cqq39h/global_sugar?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sugar-substitutes-market-report-2018-repercussions-of-high-sugar-consumption-and-rapid-growth-of-diabetes-is-expected-to-drive-growth-300661663.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

