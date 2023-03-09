Global Sulphur Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Supply/Demand, End-Use, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2032

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sulphur Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Use, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2032" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Sulphur market stood at approximately 65 million tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period until 2032.

Sulphur as an essential element for proper growth & development of fertilizers which are utilized by the agriculture sector. Its application for manufacturing chemicals is another popular application of Sulphur market. Furthermore, it is widely employed for synthesizing phosphate fertilizers, which is one of its largest applications.

The primary market driver of the global Sulphur market industry is the Chemical industry. Growing requirement for these chemical compounds in expanding downstream sector is anticipated to augment the growth of the global Sulphur market in the forecast period.

Other important applications of Sulphur is its use in metal processing and cement polymer concrete for construction industry further drive the Sulphur market in coming years. The global Sulphur market is anticipated to reach approximately 100 million tonnes by 2032.

Asia Pacific is the dominating all over the world with the highest demand of Sulphur. This region consumed greater than 30% of the global Sulphur market in 2021. In the upcoming years, the global Sulphur market is anticipated to grow in this region due to rising investments in agricultural operations and rising vulcanized rubber production in tires of automobile segment.

Owing to government increase of expenditure, there will be a fast-paced industrialization in countries like India and China, creating major demand of Sulphur in the forecast period. Europe stands as the second largest consumer of Sulphur across the globe. Furthermore, USA is the leading producer of the global Sulphur market.

Based on the end-user industry, the Sulphur market is segmented into sectors like Chemical Application, Rubber Industry, Pharmaceutical industry, and Others. Among these, Chemical Application industry account for most of the share of total Sulphur demand of around 90% in 2021, followed by the Rubber industry which is estimated to be growing at a highest rate during the forecast period.

The objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Sulphur, which covers the production, demand, and supply of Sulphur around the globe.

To analyze and forecast the market size of Sulphur.

To classify and forecast the Global Sulphur market based on end-use and regional distribution.

To examine global competitive developments such as new capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., of the Sulphur market.

Significant companies for Global Sulphur market are

The New Zealand Refining Co. Ltd.

ADNOC

Shell

SINOPEC

ExxonMobil

Saudi Aramco

The China National Petroleum Corporation

Reliance Petroleum's

Valero Refining New Orleans LLC

Agip-KCO

Phillips 66 Company

BP America Inc.

Syncrude Canada Ltd.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2032

Key Topics Covered:

1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Sulphur.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Sulphur by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Sulphur by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Chemical Application, Rubber Industry, Pharmaceutical industry, and Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Sulphur market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Sulphur in different regions, i.e., North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South America , that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Sulphur. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Sulphur.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Sulphur is currently held by leading players across the globe.

9. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Sulphur exported by major countries.

10. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Sulphur imported by major countries.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag0j5y

