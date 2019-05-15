Global Sump and Submersible Pumps (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) Markets to 2023
This study reviews sump pump technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and market factors and potential and provides an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major global markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of residential, commercial, and industrial sump pumps, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into the sump pump technology sector.
The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, and corporate data on sump pump sales, production, imports, and exports; manufacturing and industrial productivity data used to help gauge historic and anticipated future market growth; data generated by recent and ongoing R&D efforts aimed at identifying new and developing niches for certain classes of sump pumps and potential for associated growth; and available corporate announcements for major large-quantity sump pump deliveries and sales.
Sump pump technology advances are characterized by incremental change, rather than industry-shaping leaps. Emerging sump pump technologies that may become commercially viable within the five-year forecast period are summarized but are not included in the market assessment of this report.
This research analyzes each major viable sump pump technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the five-year forecast period. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are current and likely regulatory environments that support this industry. Sales of both new and replacement/retrofit sump pump systems are considered.
This research has analyzed the sump pump industry on a global basis in terms of manufacturing and the deployment of technologies and products. The research has also examined key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or throttling the global sump pump market.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Coverage of history and evolution of sump pump
- Discussion of residential, commercial and industrial applications of sump pump
- Detailed profiles of the major companies, including, AMT Pump Company (Gorman-Rupp), BJM Pumps, Eco-Flo Products/Ashland Pump Company, Liberty Pumps, Myers, Shanghai Shuangbao Machinery Co. and Xiamen Starflo Industry and Trade Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Sump and Submersible Pumps: A Brief History
- Key Terms
- Pump Head
- Flow
- Displacement
- Pump Casing
- Pump Diffuser
- Suction
- Impeller
- Pump Performance Curves
- Pump's Best Efficiency Point
- Sump Pit
- Wet Well
- Pump Systems
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Positive Displacement Pumps
- Sump and Submersible Pump Technologies
- Portable Sump Pumps
- Submersible Sump Pumps
- Pedestal Sump Pumps
- Battery Backup Sump Pumps
- Cantilever and Vertical Sump Pumps
- Horizontal Sump Pumps
- Specialty and Engineered Sump Pumps
- Residential Sump Pumps
- Commercial and Industrial Sump Pumps
- Applications
- Groundwater Management
- Wastewater and Sewage
- Stormwater, Wash Water and Other Clear Water Drainage Applications
- Industrial Slurries
- Industrial Process Fluids
- Packaged and Specialty or Engineered Sump Pumps
- Market Breakdown Categories Considered in This Study
- Sump Pump Efficiency
- General Information on Pump Efficiency
- Sump Pumps and Energy Efficiency
- Energy Efficient Impellers
- Energy Efficient Pump Motors
- Variable Speed or Frequency Drives
- Emerging Technologies
- Water-Powered Backup Sump Pumps
Chapter 4 Global Market Breakdown
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Sump and Submersible Pumps
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Residential and Small Commercial Portable Pumps
- Global Market for Residential and Small Commercial Submersible Pumps
- Global Market for Residential and Small Commercial Pedestal Pumps
- Global Market for Residential and Small Commercial Battery Backup Pumps
- Global Market for Industrial and Large Commercial Portable Sump and Submersible Pumps
- Global Market for Industrial and Large Commercial Submersible Pumps
- Global Market for Industrial and Large Commercial Cantilever and Vertical Pumps
- Global Market for Industrial and Large Commercial Close Coupled/Horizontal Pumps
- Global Market for Industrial and Large Commercial Specialty and Engineered Pumps
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Sump and Submersible Pumps: Groundwater Management
- Global Market for Sump and Submersible Pumps: Wastewater and Sewage
- Global Market for Sump and Submersible Pumps: Stormwater, Wash Water and Other Clear Water Drainage
- Global Market for Sump and Submersible Pumps: Industrial Slurries
- Global Market for Sump and Submersible Pumps: Industrial Process Fluids
Chapter 7 Patent Review / New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Review by Year
- Country of Patent Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Technology Map
- Patent Details
Chapter 8 Analysis of Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Sump and Submersible Pump Supply Chains
- Industry Organizations
- Key Trends Influencing Markets
- Housing Market Trends
- Retrofit Market
- Manufacturing Growth Drives Markets in Developing Nations
- Regulations and Incentives to Increase Efficiency
- Quest for Energy Efficiency
- Sump Pump Maintenance and Replacement Rates
- Manufacturing Growth as a Possible Market Driver in the United States
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- AMT Pump Co. (Gorman-Rupp)
- American-Marsh Pumps
- Apache
- Barnes Pumps
- Basement Watchdog (Glentronics)
- Base Products Corp.
- BJM Pumps
- Blue Angel Pumps
- Botou Jinhai Pump Manufacture Co.
- Burcam
- Champion Pump Inc.
- Crane Pumps And Systems
- Eco-Flo Products
- Feili Pump Co., Ltd.
- Ferguson Enterprises - Proflo Pumps
- Flint & Walling
- Flotec
- Franklin Electric (Little Giant)
- Goulds Water Technology
- GP Enterprises - Aquapro Pumps
- Grundfos
- Hydromatic
- Ion Technologies
- Liberty Pumps
- Milwaukee Tool
- Myers
- Nexpump Inc.
- Pentair Fairbanks Nijhuis
- PHCC Pro Series Pumps
- Red Lion Pumps
- Ridgid Water Systems
- Roth Pump
- See Water Inc.
- Shanghai Shuangbao Machinery Co.
- Shanghai Weihu Pump Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shijiazhuang Depon Pump Limited
- Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump
- Shijiazhuang Tech-Macro Pump
- Simer
- SJE Rhombus
- Sonho Pump
- Sta-Rite
- Sumpro
- Superior Pump Company
- Tever
- Wayne
- Xiamen Starflo Industry And Trade Co.
- Zoeller Pump Company
- Cited References
Chapter 10 Appendix: Patent Details
