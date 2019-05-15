Global Sump and Submersible Pumps (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) Markets to 2023

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sump and Submersible Pumps: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews sump pump technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and market factors and potential and provides an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major global markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of residential, commercial, and industrial sump pumps, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into the sump pump technology sector.

The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, and corporate data on sump pump sales, production, imports, and exports; manufacturing and industrial productivity data used to help gauge historic and anticipated future market growth; data generated by recent and ongoing R&D efforts aimed at identifying new and developing niches for certain classes of sump pumps and potential for associated growth; and available corporate announcements for major large-quantity sump pump deliveries and sales.

Sump pump technology advances are characterized by incremental change, rather than industry-shaping leaps. Emerging sump pump technologies that may become commercially viable within the five-year forecast period are summarized but are not included in the market assessment of this report.

This research analyzes each major viable sump pump technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the five-year forecast period. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are current and likely regulatory environments that support this industry. Sales of both new and replacement/retrofit sump pump systems are considered.



This research has analyzed the sump pump industry on a global basis in terms of manufacturing and the deployment of technologies and products. The research has also examined key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or throttling the global sump pump market.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Coverage of history and evolution of sump pump

Discussion of residential, commercial and industrial applications of sump pump

Detailed profiles of the major companies, including, AMT Pump Company (Gorman-Rupp), BJM Pumps, Eco-Flo Products/Ashland Pump Company, Liberty Pumps, Myers, Shanghai Shuangbao Machinery Co. and Xiamen Starflo Industry and Trade Co.

