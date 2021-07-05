Global Sun Care Products Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
The "Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sun care products market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Sun care products are used on the skin for protection against harmful ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays. They counter the damaging effects of continuous sun exposure such as early signs of aging, tanning, sunburn, wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation. These products are made by using ingredients, such as benzophenone and avobenzone, that create a barrier and prevent the UV rays from harming the skin. The efficiency of a sun care product depends upon its Sun Protection Factor (SPF), a scientific measure that correlates to how long the user can stay in the sun without sustaining any serious damage to the skin.
The frequent occurrence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer caused by exposure to UV radiations is the key factor driving the market. In addition to this, various sun care products also incorporate elements which cater to other related skin care issues such as the signs of aging. An indomitable urge to retain youthfulness among the masses has inclined them toward products which boast of an overall replenishment of the skin cells by providing anti-aging as well as sun protection solutions. Moreover, the incorporation of organic and natural ingredients in these products is increasing as these ingredients are eco-friendly and have no side-effects.
Also, the launch of value-added products with benefits such as diversified fragrances, rapid-drying effects, and glitter and matte-finish is also attracting consumers. Other factors contributing to the market growth include easy accessibility and wide distribution through online retailers and multi-brand stores, rising disposable income and awareness about the benefits of these products, along with aggressive promotional activities by several leading manufacturers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sun care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf, Avon Products, Clarins Group, Proctor & Gamble, Coty, Lotus Herbals, Amway, Edgewell Personal Care, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global sun care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global sun care products industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sun care products industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sun care products industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sun care products industry?
- What is the structure of the global sun care products industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global sun care products industry?
- What are the profit margins in the sun care products industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sun Care Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Form
5.6 Market Breakup by Gender
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Sun Protection Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 After-Sun Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Self-Tanning Products
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Form
7.1 Cream
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gel
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Lotion
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Wipes
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Spray
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Gender
8.1 Female
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Male
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Unisex
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Specialty Retailers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Stores
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.2 L'Oreal
15.3.3 Revlon
15.3.4 Unilever
15.3.5 Shiseido
15.3.6 Estee Lauder
15.3.7 Beiersdorf
15.3.8 Avon Products
15.3.9 Clarins Group
15.3.10 Proctor & Gamble
15.3.11 Coty
15.3.12 Lotus Herbals
15.3.13 Amway
15.3.14 Edgewell Personal Care
