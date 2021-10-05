Global Sunscreen Ingredients Market Forecasts to 2026: Promotion of Sunscreen Ingredients in the Cosmetics Industry Gains Prominence

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunscreen Ingredients: Global Market to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in consumption of skincare products led by climate changes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the global sunscreen ingredient market between 2021 and 2031. Various companies are introducing several UV filters based on climate conditions and personal skin types. Companies are providing sunscreen ingredients with a wide price range, which is also driving the global market. Increasing awareness of sun protection and ozone layer depletion, which is the leading cause of skin cancer and diseases, acts as a driving force for the sunscreen ingredient market. Marketing campaigns and advertisements are other factors boosting the demand for sun care products, as well as sunscreen ingredients. The key factors hindering the growth of the market are the strict government regulations, especially in the U.S. and Europe.

L'Oréal SA, BASF, DSM and Croda International are among the companies that have taken initiatives to promote the use of sunscreen ingredients in the cosmetics industry.

The U.S. and Europe are the main global markets for sunscreen ingredients due to increased consumer awareness, aging baby boomer populations, the availability of a wide variety of easy-to-use products, the growing significance of organic and natural formulations and aesthetic concerns. Latin America is also showing dynamic growth, primarily driven by Brazil. Brazil's rapid growth could make the Latin American region a future contender for the top three global positions, replacing the Asia-Pacific region. The number one position, however, will continue to be held by Europe. Global consumers are increasingly aware of the dangers of sun damage, and they are looking more for products with sun protection properties.

Key Highlights:

The global market for sunscreen ingredients should grow from $691.6 million in 2021 to $787.0 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026. The UVB protection for sunscreen ingredients should grow from $334.4 million in 2021 to $375.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% for the period of 2021-2026. The UVB/UVA I-II protection for sunscreen ingredients should grow from $87.9 million in 2021 to $104.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report will cover the sunscreen ingredient industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, protection types, sunscreen types and applications.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sunscreen ingredient industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sunscreen ingredient industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for the size of sunscreen ingredient segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and sunscreen ingredient types. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The Report Includes:

Up-to-date analysis of current and future global markets for sunscreen ingredients

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of key enabling technologies for sunscreen ingredients, major market dynamics (DROs), regulatory scenario, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

Evaluation and forecast the sunscreen ingredients market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by protection type, sunscreen ingredients type, application, and region

Discussion of the sunscreen ingredients industry structure, opportunities and trends estimating current and future demand, technology updates, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and other corporate strategies

Insight into growth development strategies of key market players operating within the global sunscreen ingredients market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Ashland Inc., BASF, Evonik Industries, L'Oreal SA, and Royal DSM

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Protection

UVB

Homosalate

Para-Aminobenzoic Acid

Octisalate

Octinoxate

Octyltriazone

Cinoxate

UVB/UVA II

Octocrylene

Titanium Dioxide

Benzophenone-3 or Oxybenzone

Ensulizole

UVA I

Iscotrizinol

Avobenzone

Ecamsule

Meradimate

UVB/UVA I-II

Zinc Oxide

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Ingredient

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Ashland Inc.

BASF

Croda International

Evonik Industries

Galaxy Surfactants

L'oreal Sa

Royal Dsm

Symrise Ag

Sensient Technologies

Sunjin Beauty Science Co., Ltd.

