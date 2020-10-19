Global Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market (2020 to 2027) - by Material Type and Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market by Material Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superalloy honeycomb materials market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Honeycomb sandwich is a structure with three layers, in which a low-density core is inserted between two relatively thin layers for enhancing its mechanical properties and reducing its weight. High strength, stiffness, corrosive resistance, and minimum raw material requirement in manufacturing are some of the characteristics of high temperature honeycomb structures.

The key factors driving the growth of the honeycomb sandwich material market include increase in production of various aircrafts and growth in the space industry across the world. Honeycomb sandwich materials are widely used in the aircraft and space industries, as they provide remarkable mechanical properties and are lightweight, thus conserving fuel and reducing the weight of the vehicle. However, capital-intensive nature of market characterized by the high cost of production and raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the honeycomb sandwich material market. Meanwhile, 3D printing of honeycomb panels is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the honeycomb material manufacturers.

The global superalloys honeycomb material market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on material type, the segment is divided into nickel, stainless-steel, and others.

By end-use industry, the market is further bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive, power, and others. Region wise, the superalloys honeycomb material market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key players operating in the superalloys honeycomb material industry include Oerlikon Metco, Haynes International, Rotec, Hamilton Precision Metals (Ametek), Hi Tech Honeycomb, Quality Honeycomb, Allegheny Technologies, Inc., Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC, Forged Solutions Group, Indy Honeycomb, Ander Beijing, and Howmet Aerospace, Inc. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.



Key Benefits

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the superalloy honeycomb materials market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict superalloy honeycomb materials market growth are provided.

The superalloy honeycomb materials market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting market growth, in terms of value.

Profiles of leading players operating in the superalloy honeycomb materials market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable superalloy honeycomb materials market share.

The superalloy honeycomb materials market size are provided in terms of revenue

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future superalloy honeycomb materials market trends

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3. Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Driver

3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand from the Aerospace & Defense Industry

3.5.1.2. Surge in Application in the Automotive Sector

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Capital Intensive Nature of the Market

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development in 3D Printing Technologies

3.6. Impact of Covid 19 on the Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market

3.6.1. Supply-Demand Imbalance

3.6.2. Price Fluctuation

3.6.3. Geopolitical Barriers

3.6.4. Affected Trade Affairs



Chapter 4. Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market, by Material Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Nickel

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Stainless-Steel

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5. Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market, by End-Use Industry

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Power

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6. Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.3. Top Winning Strategies

7.3.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

7.3.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

7.3.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

7.4. Product Mapping of Top Player

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key Developments

7.6.1. Agreement

7.6.2. Business Expansions

7.6.3. Joint Venture

7.6.4. Partnership

7.6.5. New Product Launch



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Beijing Ander Technologies

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.4. Forged Solutions Group (Firth Rixson)

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.5. Hamilton Precision Metals

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.6. Haynes International, Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segment

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Hi Tech Honeycomb Inc.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.8. Howmet Aerospace, Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segment

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Indy Honeycomb

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Oerlikon Metco Switzerland

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.11. Quality Honeycomb

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Company Snapshot

8.11.3. Product Portfolio

8.12. Jsc Rotec

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Company Snapshot

8.12.3. Product Portfolio



