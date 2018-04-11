Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The Global Superhydrophobic Coatings is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for power electronics with waterproof coating, manufacture of highly transparent coatings with high optical clarity & implementation of PECVD technology in the electronics products.



Based on product the market is categorized into silica nanoparticles, fluropolymers, carbon nanomaterials, metal oxide, graphene and other products.



By application, market is segregated by optical, building and construction, telecommunication & electronics, medical and healthcare, transportation & allied logistics, automotive, textiles and leather and other applications.



