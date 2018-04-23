Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American 'Vibras Tour,' Powered By Buchanan's Whisky

The 27-date tour produced by Live Nation kicks off September 19 in Fresno, CA and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, and more. The outing will wrap on October 28 in Miami, FL. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the 'Vibras Tour Powered by Buchanan's Whisky.' As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 24 at 10am local time, until Thursday, April 26 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 27 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

J Balvin has had a phenomenal year from being one of the most-listened to global artists across YouTube and Spotify, to having back-to-back #1 singles with "Mi Gente" and "Machika." As one of the music world's most in-demand collaborators, Balvin has hit songs with Beyoncé, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Liam Payne and many more - making the Vibras Tour Powered by Buchanan's Whisky a can't miss event for fans ready to hear all of their favorite songs live.

Buchanan's Whisky continues to be a proud supporter of Latin music through their ongoing partnership with J Balvin for the brand's Es Nuestro Momento (It's Our Time) campaign, which celebrates the positive influence Latinos have on mass culture. Building off the success of the Energía tour, Buchanan's Whisky is thrilled to be joining J Balvin on the road for the second consecutive year to toast the greatness of the Latin community.

Joining as the official and exclusive automotive sponsor of the tour, Toyota is proud to partner with J Balvin for the second time in his impressive journey. After his first successful U.S. tour, "Mi Familia", Toyota continues to celebrate J Balvin's rise to stardom and looks to connect music lovers and fans with this sensational tour through a combination of onsite and social elements that give them a front row seat to all the musical vibes.

J BALVIN'S VIBRAS TOUR POWERED BY BUCHANAN'S WHISKY DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Wed 19-Sep Fresno, CA Selland Arena Thu 20-Sep Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Fri 21-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Sun 23-Sep Los Angeles, CA The Forum Wed 26-Sep Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Fri 28-Sep Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center Sat 29-Sep Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Sun 30-Sep El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Wed 3-Oct Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena Thu 4-Oct Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Fri 5-Oct Dallas, TX The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory Sat 6-Oct Edinburgh, TX Bert Ogden Arena Sun 7-Oct San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum Wed 10-Oct Minneapolis, MN The Armory Thu 11-Oct Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center Fri 12-Oct Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Sat 13-Oct Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Sun 14-Oct Denver, CO Pepsi Center Thu 18-Oct Boston, MA Agannis Arena Fri 19-Oct Reading, PA Santander Arena Sat 20-Oct Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sun 21-Oct Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena Wed 24-Oct Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex Thu 25-Oct Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium Fri 26-Oct Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center Sat 27-Oct Tampa, FL USF Sun Dome Sun 28-Oct Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

About J Balvin

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin - better known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN - has been praised by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years." With a distinctive style all his own that pays reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion, J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA FAMILA, global smash hit successor ENERGIA and recent landmark single s such as Mi Gente, and Machika, J Balvin has quickly notched eight #1 Latin singles, 60 million social media followers, NINE BILLION Total YouTube Views, and is the only Latin artist included in Rolling Stone's recent spotlight of the "New Classics" – "20 creative visionaires… who refuse to be contained by the rules of the past as they define the territory of the future." With his distinctive style and chart success, J Balvin has also become one of Latin music's most in-demand collaborators, having now worked with artists, writers and producers such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Liam Payne, Nicky Jam, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Poo Bear, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Camilla Cabelo, and more. Major award recognition has also quickly followed, as J Balvin has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin Awards, BMI's Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition two years in a row at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro. J Balvin's highly-anticipated next album "Vibras" will be released May 25, 2018.

About Buchanan's

BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky is the ultimate choice for those who are working hard to follow their dreams and who enjoy sharing their success with others. The BUCHANAN'S brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The Buchanan's Portfolio features four award-winning marques, including BUCHANAN'S 12 Year Old DeLuxe, BUCHANAN'S Master, BUCHANAN'S 18 Year Old Special Reserve and BUCHANAN'S Red Seal. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. BUCHANAN'S launched a fully integrated campaign called Es Nuestro Momento, which represents the celebration of Hispanic culture and recognition of the continued achievements of the Hispanic community. The campaign features global Latin music superstar J Balvin. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA.

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

