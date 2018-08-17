Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ArcelorMittal, Boral, CEMEX, DowDuPont, Ferroglobe, HEIDELBERGCEMENT, LafargeHolcim & Sika

DUBLIN, Aug 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supplementary cementitious materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of supplementary cementitious materials such as fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fumes in the construction industry.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of environment-friendly cement technology. The increasing demand for bricks and cement in the construction projects suggests the requirement of eco-friendly and low-cost variants of construction materials to ensure economic interests do not undermine environmental concerns.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in building and construction activities. The growth of the construction industry is expected to increase the demand for supplementary cementitious materials including fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fume, due to their rapid use in reducing permeability, increasing strength of concrete, and enhance cost-effectiveness.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high price of silica fume.

Key vendors

ArcelorMittal

Boral

CEMEX

DowDuPont

Ferroglobe

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

LafargeHolcim

Sika

