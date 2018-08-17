Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ArcelorMittal, Boral, CEMEX, DowDuPont, Ferroglobe, HEIDELBERGCEMENT, LafargeHolcim & Sika
The "Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global supplementary cementitious materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of supplementary cementitious materials such as fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fumes in the construction industry.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of environment-friendly cement technology. The increasing demand for bricks and cement in the construction projects suggests the requirement of eco-friendly and low-cost variants of construction materials to ensure economic interests do not undermine environmental concerns.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in building and construction activities. The growth of the construction industry is expected to increase the demand for supplementary cementitious materials including fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fume, due to their rapid use in reducing permeability, increasing strength of concrete, and enhance cost-effectiveness.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high price of silica fume.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- ArcelorMittal
- Boral
- CEMEX
- DowDuPont
- Ferroglobe
- HEIDELBERGCEMENT
- LafargeHolcim
- Sika
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Global supplementary cementitious materials market by fly ash - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global supplementary cementitious materials market by ferrous slag - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global supplementary cementitious materials market by silica fumes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Supplementary cementitious materials market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Supplementary cementitious materials market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Supplementary cementitious materials market in the Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Environment-friendly cement technology
- Growing popularity of geopolymers
- Use of silica fume in SCC
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6f87xw/global?w=5
