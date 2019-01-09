Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, 2016-2028: Emerging Applications and End Use Industries, Opportunities in Emerging Economies & Rapid Growth of High Tech Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Focus on Chemical Type (Corrosion Protection Coatings, Cleaners, and Others), Base Materials (Metal and Plastic), Application (Automotive, Aerospace, General Industry) - Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Surface treatment of metal plays an important role in extending the life of metals, such as in automotive bodies and construction materials. This process of surface treatment further enhances the durability of the components.



The wide range of useful properties of surface treatment chemicals have led to the development of a number of applications, which are paving their way towards practical and commercial applicability. Currently, the major application areas of surface treatment chemicals include automotive industry, general industry, coil industry, industrial machinery, and aerospace industry.



Out of all these, automotive industry is the leading application vertical, where there is an extensive usage of surface treatment chemicals to treat various automotive components and OEMs. There are several emerging applications and industry verticals where surface treatment chemicals are required, such as Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Glass, Jewellery, and Wood.



The high growth of surface treatment chemicals can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight materials from various end-use applications such as automotive, general industry, coil industry, industrial machinery, and aerospace industry, among others. Surface treatment such as physical vapour deposition (PVD), thermal spraying, laser enhancement, and chemical conversion methods are widely adopted for the protection of lightweight materials.



The surface treatment of metal base material is acquiring the largest market size in the current scenario. Moreover, corrosion protection chemicals are the leading chemical types that have been used in numerous end-use applications. The major types of corrosion protection chemicals that are currently popular include conversion coatings such as oxide, phosphate and chromate coatings. Since, there are problems arising in the usage of chromate coatings due to their toxic effects, their use is slowly decreasing with the market trend shifting to more eco-friendly chemicals.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing Demand of Surface Treatment Chemicals from Various End Use Industries

1.1.2 Increasing Industrialization in APAC Region

1.1.3 Market Switch to Eco-friendly and Stable Chemicals

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

1.2.2 Recent Economic Slowdown in China

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Opportunities in Emerging Applications and End Use Industries

1.3.2 Opportunities in Emerging Economies

1.3.3 Rapid Growth of High Tech Products



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Business Expansions

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Other Key Activities (Investment and Awards)

2.2 R&D Analysis of Leading Players

2.3 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate - High)

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low - Moderate)

3.2.3 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.2.4 Threat of New Entrants (Moderate-High)

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate-High)

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)

3.4 Country Share Analysis

3.5 Future Trends and Developments

3.5.1 Shift from Phosphate to Oxide

3.5.2 Shift Towards Using Eco-Friendly Chemicals

3.5.3 Nano ceramic-based Conversion Coating



4 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Chemical Type), $Million, 2016-2028

4.1 Assumptions

4.2 Limitations

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Corrosion Protection Chemicals

4.4.1 Conversion Coatings

4.4.1.1 Phosphate Conversion Coating

4.4.1.2 Oxide Conversion Coating

4.4.1.3 Chromate Conversion Coating

4.4.1.4 Phosphate Free Conversion Coating

4.4.1.5 Electro Ceramic Conversion Coating

4.4.1.6 Nano Ceramic Conversion Coating

4.4.2 Coil Coatings

4.4.3 Others

4.4.3.1 Electrical Insulation Coating

4.5 Cleaners

4.5.1 Alkaline Degreasers

4.6 Anodizing Chemicals

4.7 Passivation Agents

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Paint Strippers

4.8.2 Metal Working Fluids

4.8.3 Glass Cutting Fluids

4.8.4 Paint Detackification Chemicals /Detackifiers

4.8.5 Others



5 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Base Material), $Million, 2016-2028

5.1 Metal

5.1.1 Iron & Steel

5.1.2 Aluminium

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Plastic

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Glass

5.3.2 Wood



6 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Application), $Million, 2016-2028

6.1 Automotive Industry

6.1.1 Automotive Original Engine Manufacturers (OEMs)

6.1.2 Automotive Components

6.2 General Industry

6.3 Coil Industry

6.4 Industrial Machinery/Heavy Equipment

6.5 Aerospace Industry

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Metal Working Industry

6.6.2 Glass Industry

6.6.3 Wood Industry



7 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Region), $Million, 2016-2028

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

7.5 South America



8 Company Profiles



Ahc Oberflchentechnik Gmbh

Bulk Chemicals Inc.

Chemetall Gmbh

Derivados Del Flor (Ddf)

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Jcu Corporation

Mcgean-Rohco Inc.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Oc Oerlikon Corporation Ag

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Politeknik Metal A.S

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Sugest

Solvay S.A

Surtec International Gmbh

Tib Chemicals Ag

Yuken Industry Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63rk69/global_surface?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

