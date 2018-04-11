Global Surge Arrester Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 - A $2 Billion Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Surge Arrester Market by Type (Polymeric, Porcelain), Voltage (Medium, High, Extra-High), Class (Distribution, Intermediate, Station), End-User (Utilities, Industries, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surge arrester market is estimated to be USD 1.56 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2023.
Investments in smart grids and energy systems, the need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes, and aging power infrastructure are driving the surge arrester market across the world.
In this report, the surge arrester market has been segmented, by type, into polymeric and porcelain. The polymeric surge arrester segment dominated the market due to the versatility of design, which leads to a wide range of arresters with respect to mechanical properties, short-circuit behavior, and costs.
The surge arrester market has been further segmented, by class, into distribution, intermediate, station class. The distribution class segment dominates the surge arrester market due to the growth in smart grid infrastructure and an increase in industrialization in developing countries. The distribution class market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, in Asia Pacific and South America, with growth centered on India, China, Brazil, and Argentina.
Based on voltage rating, the market has been segmented into medium, high, and extra-high voltage. The extra-high voltage segment is expected to dominate the surge arrester market during the forecast period. A rise in the demand for electricity in residential areas and expansion of electrical distribution networks to reduce power outages are the key factors driving the segment during the forecast period.
The surge arrester market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the surge arrester market. The market in Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global surge arrester market during the forecast period. Aging electrical infrastructure and the need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes are driving the surge arrester market in Europe.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Research Data
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.5 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Surge Arrester Market During The Forecast Period
4.2 Surge Arrester Market, By Country
4.3 Europe Surge Arrester Market, By End-User & Country
4.4 Surge Arrester Market, By Type
4.5 Surge Arrester Market, By Class
4.6 Surge Arrester Market, By Voltage
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Investments In Smart Grids & Energy Systems
5.2.1.2 Need To Reduce Equipment Failure Caused By Frequent Voltage Spikes
5.2.1.3 Aging Power Infrastructure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition From The Unorganized Sector
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments In Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Growing Cross-Border Electricity Trade
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Delays In Grid Expansion Projects
6 Surge Arrester Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polymeric
6.3 Porcelain
7 Surge Arrester Market, By Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distribution Class
7.3 Intermediate Class
7.4 Station Class
8 Surge Arrester Market, By Voltage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Medium Voltage
8.3 High Voltage
8.4 Extra-High Voltage
9 Surge Arrester Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Utilities
9.3 Industries
9.4 Transportation
10 Surge Arrester Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 By Type
10.2.2 By Voltage
10.2.3 By Class
10.2.4 By End-User
10.2.5 By Country
10.2.5.1 Germany
10.2.5.2 Uk
10.2.5.3 France
10.2.5.4 Russia
10.2.5.5 Rest Of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 By Type
10.3.2 By Voltage
10.3.3 By Class
10.3.4 By End-User
10.3.5 By Country
10.3.5.1 China
10.3.5.2 Australia
10.3.5.3 India
10.3.5.4 Japan
10.3.5.5 South Korea
10.3.5.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific
10.4 North America
10.4.1 By Type
10.4.2 By Voltage
10.4.3 By Class
10.4.4 By End-User
10.4.5 By Country
10.4.5.1 Us
10.4.5.2 Canada
10.4.5.3 Mexico
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 By Type
10.5.2 By Voltage
10.5.3 By Class
10.5.4 By End-User
10.5.5 By Country
10.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.5.2 Uae
10.5.5.3 Nigeria
10.5.5.4 South Africa
10.5.5.5 Rest Of The Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 By Type
10.6.2 By Voltage
10.6.3 By Class
10.6.4 By End-User
10.6.5 By Country
10.6.5.1 Brazil
10.6.5.2 Argentina
10.6.5.3 Rest Of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking Of Players & Market Structure
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
11.3.2 New Product Launches
11.3.3 Investments And Expansions
11.3.4 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Benchmarking
12.2 ABB
12.3 Eaton
12.4 Siemens
12.5 GE
12.6 Hubbell
12.7 TE Connectivity
12.8 Schneider Electric
12.9 Lamco
12.10 Mitsubishi Electric
12.11 CG Power
12.12 Elpro
12.13 NGK Insulators
