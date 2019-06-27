Global Surge Protection Device Market Outlook 2019-2027 - Increasing Reliance on Renewable Energy Sources Spurs Growth
Jun 27, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surge Protection Device Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Surge Protection Device Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and a growing number of data centers.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Reliance on Renewable Energy Sources
3.1.2 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries
3.1.3 Growing Number of Data Centers
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Surge Protection Device Market, By Product
4.1 Power Control Center
4.2 Hard-Wired
4.3 Line Cord
4.4 Plug-in Devices
5 Surge Protection Device Market, By Type
5.1 Type 4 SDP
5.2 Type 2 SPD
5.3 Type 3 SPD
5.4 Type 1 SPD
6 Surge Protection Device Market, By Power Rating Mode
6.1 50.1-100 kA
6.2 200.1 kA and Above
6.3 100.1-200 kA
6.4 0-50 kA
7 Surge Protection Device Market, By Discharge Current
7.1 Above 25 kA
7.2 Below 10 kA
7.3 10 kA-25 kA
8 Surge Protection Device Market, By Protection Type
8.1 Neutral to Ground
8.2 Line to Neutral
8.3 Line to Ground
9 Surge Protection Device Market, By Component
9.1 Silicon Avalanche Diode
9.2 Metal Oxide Varistor
9.3 Gas Discharge Tube
9.4 Other Components
10 Surge Protection Device Market, By Voltage
10.1 High
10.2 Low
11 Surge Protection Device Market, By Application
11.1 Residential
11.2 Industrial
11.3 Commercial
12 Surge Protection Device Market, By End User
12.1 Transportation
12.2 Telecommunication
12.3 Oil & Gas
12.4 Data Center
12.5 Consumer
12.6 Agriculture
12.7 Logistics & Automotive
12.8 Pulp & Paper
12.9 Medical Devices
12.10 Power
12.10.1 Solar
12.10.2 Wind
12.11 Construction
12.12 Electronics and Electrical Equipment
13 Surge Protection Device Market, By Geography
13.1 North America
13.1.1 US
13.1.2 Canada
13.1.3 Mexico
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 Germany
13.2.2 UK
13.2.3 Italy
13.2.4 France
13.2.5 Spain
13.2.6 Rest of Europe
13.3 Asia-Pacific
13.3.1 China
13.3.2 Japan
13.3.3 India
13.3.4 Australia
13.3.5 New Zealand
13.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.4 Middle East
13.4.1 Saudi Arabia
13.4.2 UAE
13.4.3 Rest of Middle East
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Rest of Latin America
13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.6.1 South Africa
13.6.2 Others
14 Key Player Activities
14.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.3 Product Launch & Expansions
14.4 Other Activities
15 Leading Companies
15.1 Eaton Corporation, PLC
15.2 General Electric Company
15.3 ABB, Ltd.
15.4 Siemens AG
15.5 Schneider Electric SE
15.6 Phoenix Contact GmbH
15.7 REV Ritter GmbH
15.8 Raycap Corporation S.A.
15.9 Panamax
15.10 Mersen Electrical Power
15.11 Littelfuse, Inc.
15.12 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
15.13 Legrand S.A.
15.14 Hubbell Incorporated
15.15 Emersen Electric Co.
15.16 Citel, Inc.
15.17 Belkin International
15.18 Advanced Protection Technologies, Inc.
15.19 Tripp Lite
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cvhoo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article