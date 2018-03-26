Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BD, CHIMED, Cook Medical, Getinge & Medtronic

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About Surgical Drainage Devices
Surgical drainage device is a tube, which removes pus, blood, or other body fluids from the site of the wound during fluid accumulation after surgery.
The analysts forecast the global surgical drainage devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical drainage devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surgical drainage devices.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
The report, Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- BD
- CHIMED
- Cook Medical
- Getinge
- Medtronic
Market drivers
- Rise in number of surgeries
- For a full, detailed list, view the full report
Market challenges
- Postoperative complications
- For a full, detailed list, view the full report
Market trends
- Rise in healthcare expenditure
- For a full, detailed list, view the full report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries market
- Global neurological surgeries market
- Global others market
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Surgical drainage devices market in Americas
- Surgical drainage devices market in EMEA
- Surgical drainage devices market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Local anesthesia delivery via surgical drains
- Rise in healthcare expenditure
- Increasing use of chest drainage units in cardiothoracic surgery
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BD
- CHIMED
- Cook Medical
- Getinge
- Medtronic
- Other prominent vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
