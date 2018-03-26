Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BD, CHIMED, Cook Medical, Getinge & Medtronic

About Surgical Drainage Devices

Surgical drainage device is a tube, which removes pus, blood, or other body fluids from the site of the wound during fluid accumulation after surgery.

The analysts forecast the global surgical drainage devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical drainage devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surgical drainage devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

BD

CHIMED

Cook Medical

Getinge

Medtronic

Market drivers

Rise in number of surgeries

For a full, detailed list, view the full report

Market challenges

Postoperative complications

For a full, detailed list, view the full report

Market trends

Rise in healthcare expenditure

For a full, detailed list, view the full report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of the analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Executive Summary:



New Report Released: - Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2018-2022



The author of the report recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global surgical drainage devices market: BD, CHIMED, Cook Medical, Getinge, and Medtronic



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in healthcare expenditure. Healthcare constitutes a major part of the overall economy of any country. With the rise in structural changes such as the cost-effective products and greater emphasis on care management, healthcare spending continues to increase.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in number of surgeries. With the increase in chronic diseases globally, the number of surgeries being performed also increased since 2013. The incidence of cancer such as breast, cervix, endocrine glands, prostate, and thyroid cancers is on the rise globally, especially in the US. According to the CDC, 1,596,486 patients were diagnosed with cancer in 2014, out of which the cancer mortality amounted to 591,686. Cancer surgeries require surgical drainage units to avoid postoperative complications. For instance, postmastectomy or reconstruction surgeries require surgical drains to remove fluid from the wound site.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Postoperative complications. Although drains serve an important function, there are potential complications with their use. Some of these complications are that there is a risk of drains breaking inside the patient's abdomen during removal.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries market

Global neurological surgeries market

Global others market

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Surgical drainage devices market in Americas

Surgical drainage devices market in EMEA

Surgical drainage devices market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Local anesthesia delivery via surgical drains

Rise in healthcare expenditure

Increasing use of chest drainage units in cardiothoracic surgery

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BD

CHIMED

Cook Medical

Getinge

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2g2sh/global_surgical?w=5





Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surgical-drainage-devices-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-bd-chimed-cook-medical-getinge--medtronic-300619449.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

