Global Surgical Imaging Market Report 2017-2022 - Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities

The global surgical imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.25 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as technological advancements in C-arms, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising geriatric population, and growing chronic disease prevalence.

In surgical imaging report, the market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the global market is segmented into image intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms). The FPD C-arms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the advantages offered by FPD C-arms such as better image quality and lower radiation exposure.

Based on application, the market is segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications (urologic surgeries, endobronchial and thoracic surgeries, and maxillofacial surgeries). The orthopedic and trauma surgeries segment is expected to account for the largest share and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can be attributed to a rising number of overuse sports injuries, and rising prevalence of CVD, along with the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, and increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in Canada.

The high cost of C-arms is likely to restrain market growth. In addition to the huge purchases cost, these equipment have several other direct expenses for printers and DICOM boxes, which results in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership. Due to the requirement of significant capital expenditure, many small and medium-sized institutions find it hard to purchase C-arms.

GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany) are the key players in the surgical imaging market. Other players involved in this market are Hologic (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), OrthoScan (US), Medtronic (US), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), GENORAY (South Korea), Eurocolumbus (Italy), and Allengers Medical Systems (India).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.1.2 Secondary Research

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.4 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.4.1 Market Data Estimation and Triangulation

2.1.5 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Imaging Market Overview

4.2 Global Market, By Technology, 2017 vs 2022

4.3 Global Market, By Application, 2017 vs 2022

4.4 Europe: Market, Bycountry, 2017 vs 2022

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Global Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of FPDS Over Image Intensifiers

5.2.1.2 Reimbursement Cuts on Analog Radiography Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging Systems

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Imaging Obese Patients



6 Surgical Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Image Intensifier C-Arms

6.3 Flat Panel Detector C-Arms (FPD C-Arms)



7 Surgical Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

7.1.2 Neurosurgeries

7.1.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

7.1.4 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

7.1.5 Other Applications



8 Surgical Imaging Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 RoE

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 RoAPAC

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis,

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Agreements, Collaborations, Alliances & Partnerships

9.3.2 Product Launches, Approvals, & Enhancements

9.3.3 Expansions

9.3.4 Other Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

10.2 Koninklijke Philips

10.3 Siemens

10.4 Ziehm Imaging

10.5 Hologic

10.6 Shimadzu Corporation

10.7 Orthoscan

10.8 Medtronic

10.9 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Acquired By Canon)

10.10 Genoray

10.11 Eurocolumbus

10.12 Allengers Medical Systems



