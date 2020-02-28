Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Industry to Witness a CAGR of 24.33% During 2020-2028 - Hydro Treated Esters & Fatty Acids (HEFAs) are the Fastest-Growing Production Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.33% during the forecast period; growing from USD 8.24 Billion in 2020 to around USD 48 Billion in 2028. The cumulative market is expected to reach USD 234 Billion.

The study period of the report is 2018-2028 and the forecast period is 2020-2028. The fuel production technologies covered in this report are Fischer Tropsch, Hydro Treated Esters and Fatty Acids, Synthesized Iso Paraffins and Alcohol to Jet.

The Global SAF market is expected to be dominated by two regions - North America and Europe. North America and Europe combined are expected to account for around four-fifths of the market. Agricultural potential for feedstock, growth in support infrastructure, global push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and oil price fluctuations are some of the factors which would drive the global SAF market. Fischer Tropsch and Hydro Treated Esters and Fatty Acids would be the key production technologies for SAF.



Lack of investment, high production cost, lack of standards, strict environmental hurdles for aviation biofuels and lack of certification are some of the challenges to the growth of the SAF market. Heavy investments from investors are required for the aviation sector to transition from conventional fuel to a SAF market. The cost per barrel of sustainable aviation fuel is also significantly higher than traditional jet fuels due to the procurement and transportation of feedstock. The aviation industry would be apprehensive about large scale commercial utilization of SAF until costs remain high.



SAF can be produced through four certified technologies as of now. They are Fischer Tropsch, Hydro Treated Esters and Fatty Acids, Synthesized Iso Paraffins and Alcohol to Jet technologies. Fischer Tropsch is expected to be the fastest-growing technology and SAF produced through the Fischer Tropsch technology is expected to account for around USD 20 billion in 2028. The aviation fuel obtained from Fischer Tropsch is in many ways superior to its petroleum-derived counterparts.

However, Hydro Treated Esters and Fatty acids are the fastest-growing SAF production technology during the forecast period. HEFA would grow at a CAGR of 33.91% during the forecast period. HEFA is a superior technology when compared to the other Sustainable Aviation Fuel production technologies in terms of maturity and cost-efficiency. HEFA also has the lowest production complexity when compared to the other SAF technologies and is, therefore, it is most likely to be used as an initial technology for production.



Halophytes are expected to be the fastest-growing feedstock out of these segments and would grow at a CAGR of 52.03% during the forecast period. The availability of feedstock is one of the key factors for the growth of SAF.



The report will help investment bankers and financial institutions to understand the overall market trend and the key dynamics that govern this market.

The report will help manufacturers to understand the key opportunity market and focus their efforts in those specific regions.

The report will help the top management team to take strategic decisions on opportunity analysis or market entry strategies.

The infrastructure and feedstock suppliers in the SAF market are expected to benefit from this report, the market forecast section would help them understand the market potential at the component level. The key companies from the top ten countries have been discussed in detail in the Country Analysis section.

The key industries which would be impacted by SAF have been discussed in detail, this is one of the most comprehensive reports which discusses SAF industries.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview of the Global SAF Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Current Market Overview

3.1.2 Environmental Benefits

3.1.3 History and Evolution

3.1.4 Technical Requirements and Certification

3.1.5 Feedstocks

3.1.6 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pathways

3.1.8 Economic Viability

3.2 Synthetic Fuels

3.3 Aviation Outlook 2028

3.3.1 Total Passenger Traffic

3.3.2 International Scheduled Passenger Traffic

3.3.3 Domestic Scheduled Passenger Traffic

3.3.4 Freight Traffic

3.4 Aircraft Growth

3.4.1 Asia Pacific

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 North America

3.4.4 Middle East

3.4.5 LATAM

3.4.6 CIS

3.4.7 Africa



4 Market Trends

4.1 SAF Programs/Industry Promotion

4.2 Zero Net Carbon Emissions

4.3 Jet Fuel Price

4.4 Production

4.5 Carbon Trading



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Market Technologies

5.1.1 Fischer-Tropsch

5.1.2 Hydro-Treated Esters and Fatty Acids

5.1.3 Synthesized Iso-paraffins (SIP)

5.1.4 Alcohol to Jet (ATJ)

5.1.5 Co-processing

5.2 PEST

5.2.1 Political

5.2.2 Economic

5.2.3 Social

5.2.4 Technological

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Challenges

5.4 Porter's Five Forces

5.4.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

5.4.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Rivalry Among Competitors



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Japan

6.1.1 Air Travel Sector

6.1.2 Biofuel Production

6.1.3 CO2 Emissions

6.1.4 ATF Fuel Consumption

6.1.5 Top Airlines

6.1.6 SAF in Japan

6.2 Brazil

6.3 USA

6.4 China

6.5 United Kingdom

6.6 Germany

6.7 Russia

6.8 Singapore

6.9 India

6.10 France

6.11 Country Wise Growth Analysis



7 Market Forecast

7.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028

7.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Feedstock) to 2028

7.2.1 North America

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 APAC

7.2.4 Middle East

7.2.5 RoW

7.3 Total Global Market by Technology to 2028

7.4 Total Global Market by Technology (By Feedstock) to 2028

7.4.1 Fischer and Tropsch

7.4.2 Hydro Treated Esters and Fatty Acids

7.4.3 Synthesized Iso Paraffins

7.4.4 Alcohol to Jet

7.5 Total Global Market by Feedstock Type to 2028



8 Events Based Forecast

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scenario Analysis 1

8.3 Scenario Analysis 2



9 Opportunity Analysis

9.1 By Region

9.2 By Technology

9.3 By Feedstock Type



10 Company Profiling

10.1 British Petroleum

10.1.1 Company profile

10.1.2 Products & Services

10.1.3 Segment Revenue

10.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

10.1.5 Recent contract wins

10.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

10.1.7 Strategic Alliances

10.1.8 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Chevron

10.3 ExxonMobil

10.4 Fulcrum Bioenergy

10.5 Gazprom Neft

10.6 Neste

10.7 Saudi Aramco

10.8 Shell

10.9 TOTAL S.A.

10.10 SkyNRG



11 Strategic Conclusions



