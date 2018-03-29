Global SUV Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368785







According to "Global SUV Market By Length, By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", around 26.68 million units of SUVs were sold in the global automobile market in 2017, and this volume is projected to reach 50.95 million units by 2023, in the global SUV market is anticipated to be driven by increasing consumer inclination towards compact SUVs, rising consumer demand for a car that is comfortable and can perform the occasional off-roading, and growing adoption of hybrid and electric SUVs. Moreover, increasing investments by leading auto manufacturers such as Jeep, Toyota, Honda, etc., in their SUV product lines is expected to positively influence the global SUV market in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in the global SUV market are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Renault SA, and Volkswagen AG, among others.



"Global SUV Market By Length, By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", discusses the following aspects of SUV market globally:

•SUV Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Length (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E & SUV-F), By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Others)

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with SUV manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



