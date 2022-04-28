Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 2.16% Between 2021 and 2027

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Research Report 2021 (Status and Outlook)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Size was estimated at USD 1621.36 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1883.58 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period.

Synthetic Hair Wig is a head covering made from synthetic fiber that is worn for fashion or other reasons, including cultural tradition and religious observance.



Godrej

Aderans

Artnature

SNG

Rebecca

Xuchang Dragon Proof Fashion

Ruimei

Seaforest

Hengyuan

Sunshine Hair

OSCAR

Jifa

Shenlong

JRX

Dadi

Merrylight

Jinda

