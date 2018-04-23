Global System Integration Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by Integration Model, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography

Global system integration market is estimated to reach US$480.62 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 8.04% over the forecast period from the current estimate of US$302.21 billion in 2017.

The increasing demand for building automation in both, the developed and developing regions in the world will drive the demand for system integration solutions. In addition, cost-effectiveness and improved efficiency will further boost the demand for these solutions over the forecast period.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Tyco Integrated Security, Convergint Technologies LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation among others.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. System Integration Market by Integration Model

5.1. Vertical Integration

5.2. Horizontal Integration

5.3. Star Integration

5.4. Common Data Format

6. System Integration Market by Type

6.1. Enterprise Application Integration

6.2. Data Integration

6.3. Electronic Document Integration

7. System Integration Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. BFSI

7.2. Aerospace and Defense

7.3. Information Communication & Technology

7.4. Retail

7.5. Government

7.6. Others

8. System Integration Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Tyco Integrated Security

10.2. Convergint Technologies LLC

10.3. Johnson Controls Inc.

10.4. Schneider Electric

10.5. Tech Systems Inc.

10.6. Accenture PLC

10.7. Harris Corporation

10.8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.10. Deloitte

