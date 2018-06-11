Global System-on-Chip Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Rising Demand of Compact and Scalable ICs in Global Electronic Industry

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "System-on-Chip Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.
Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Compact nature
- Surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices
- Rising adoption of IoT
Restraint
- High initial cost of design & development and maintenance
Opportunity
- Rising demand of compact and scalable ICs in global electronic industry
Key players operating in the market are
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Broadcom Limited
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Apple Inc.
- MediaTek Inc.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Magna International Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
- Digital
- Analog
- Mixed Signal
BY APPLICATION
- Consumer electronics
- Telecommunication
- Automotive
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: System On Chip Market, By Type
Chapter 5: System On Chip Market, By Application
Chapter 6: System On Chip Market, By Region
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/49q9x8/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-system-on-chip-market-2017-2018--2023---rising-demand-of-compact-and-scalable-ics-in-global-electronic-industry-300663899.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article