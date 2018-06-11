Global System-on-Chip Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Rising Demand of Compact and Scalable ICs in Global Electronic Industry

The "System-on-Chip Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.

Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Compact nature
  • Surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices
  • Rising adoption of IoT

Restraint

  • High initial cost of design & development and maintenance

Opportunity

  • Rising demand of compact and scalable ICs in global electronic industry

Key players operating in the market are

  • Intel Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Broadcom Limited
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Apple Inc.
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  • Magna International Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

  • Digital
  • Analog
  • Mixed Signal

BY APPLICATION

  • Consumer electronics
  • Telecommunication
  • Automotive

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: System On Chip Market, By Type

Chapter 5: System On Chip Market, By Application

Chapter 6: System On Chip Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/49q9x8/global?w=5

