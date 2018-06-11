Global System-on-Chip Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Rising Demand of Compact and Scalable ICs in Global Electronic Industry

System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.



Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Compact nature

Surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices

Rising adoption of IoT

Restraint

High initial cost of design & development and maintenance

Opportunity

Rising demand of compact and scalable ICs in global electronic industry

Key players operating in the market are



Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Broadcom Limited

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Apple Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Magna International Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

BY APPLICATION

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview



Chapter 4: System On Chip Market, By Type



Chapter 5: System On Chip Market, By Application



Chapter 6: System On Chip Market, By Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles



