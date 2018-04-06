Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market for Cancer & Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 Featuring Key Players - Novartis, Gilead Sciences and Juno Therapeutics

According to report on Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market for Cancer & Pipeline Analysis, T-cell Immunotherapy is a rapidly expanding field of oncology. This therapy is intended to overcome the challenge of getting the right type of T-cell to the target tumor. It makes use of patients own immune cells to fight cancer. These immune cells are obtained from the patient and genetically engineered before their use for the treatment.

Numerous researches are being performed across the globe to explore the potential of T-cell Immunotherapy for the treatment of different types of cancer. During these researches, T-cell Immunotherapies have demonstrated clinical successes on some accounts along with some critical issues on others. Overall, this therapy has emerged as one of the innovative and potent arm of the immunotherapeutic market.

Cancer is a class of disease which is classified by an uncontrolled cell growth. There are various types of cancer which are affecting millions of individuals all across the world. Approximately 15.2 Million incidences of cancer were registered in 2015. This number is forecasted to reach an approximate value of 19.3 Million and 21.6 Million by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

Some of the conventional treatment options for the treatment of cancer are chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Even though these treatment options help in slowing down the progression of the disease, there is no option for the complete eradication of the disease. Moreover, these conventional therapies have numerous side-effects associated with them, such as hair loss, nausea and abnormal blood cell counts. These limitations and adverse effects of conventional therapies have therefore created a significant need for the treatment of cancer with therapies having lesser side effects and better efficacy. One such novel therapy is T-cell Immunotherapy which has shown great promise in the treatment of cancer even in the advanced stages.

The report provides an in-depth study on the current state of the T-Cell Immunotherapy industry. Recently, the USFDA approved two T-cell Immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The approved therapies belong to the class of CAR T-cell Immunotherapies. CAR T-cell therapies are the most researched type of therapy as they have shown exceptional results during clinical trials. The market for such T-cell Immunotherapies is forecasted to grow at an exponential rate owing to the high venture capitalist investments and increasing research related activities in this field.

Furthermore, the global and regional prevalence of major types of cancer for which T-cell Immunotherapy is used is highlighted in the report. These cancers include leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, ovarian cancer, and bladder cancer amongst others. This will help the companies to gain knowledge regarding the target population for various immunotherapies globally, and at regional level. Moreover, an extensive analysis of the pipeline of T-cell Immunotherapies has been provided in the report. This analysis has been performed on the basis of phases, therapeutic indications, geographies, vectors used, technology types, and key players. This segment also covers the list of the key ongoing clinical trials along with their clinical phases by industry and research collaborations.

The last section of the report discusses about the key players, such as Novartis, Gilead Sciences and Juno Therapeutics among others, in the global T-cell Immunotherapy industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Introduction



4. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market for Cancer



5. Global CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Market for Cancer



6. Commercialized CAR T-Cell Immunotherapies for Cancer

6.1 Kymriah

6.2 Yescarta



7. Major Therapeutic Areas for T-Cell Immunotherapies

7.1 Hematological Malignancies

7.1.1 Leukemia

7.1.2 Lymphoma

7.1.3 Multiple Myeloma

7.2 Solid Tumors

7.2.1 Melanoma

7.2.2 Bladder Cancer

7.2.3 Kidney Cancer

7.2.4 Ovarian Cancer

7.2.5 Breast Cancer

7.2.6 Lung Cancer



8. T-Cell Immunotherapy Pipeline Analysis

8.1 By Industry

8.1.1 By Vector

8.1.2 By Clinical Trial Phase

8.1.3 By Indication

8.1.4 By Technology

8.1.5 By Key Players

8.1.6 By Geography

8.2 By Research Collaborations



9. Market Opportunities



10. Key Player Analysis

10.1 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

10.2 Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

10.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

10.4 Novartis International AG

10.5 Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd.

10.6 Gradalis, Inc.

10.7 Immunovative Therapies, Ltd.

10.8 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.)

10.9 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

10.10 Celgene Corporation

10.11 Cellular Biomedicine Group

10.12 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

10.13 Immunocore Ltd.

10.14 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.15 Cell Medica



