Global Tablet Coatings Market Report 2021-2025 - Surge in the Generics Market, Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals, Rising Adoption of Orphan Drugs, Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tablet Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The tablet coatings market is projected to reach USD 969 million by 2025 from USD 739 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The growth of the pharmaceutical market along with the increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies is the primary reason the market is witnessing significant growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of oral formulations among the growing geriatric population, the rising adoption of orphan drugs, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are driving the growth of the market.
The emergence of multifunctional excipients, shifting the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets, rising focus on nutraceuticals, and the growing biosimilars industry also present significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the increasing regulatory stringency and the cost and time-intensive drug development process are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The global tablet coatings market is consolidated at the top, with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries. However, in the last few years, a number of smaller players have emerged from niche markets and are competing with global players based on price and technological innovation. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.
Based on polymer type, the tablet coatings market is segmented into cellulose polymers, vinyl derivatives, acrylic polymers, and other polymers. The cellulose polymers segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of these polymers owing to the ability to form coatings generally having acceptable properties such as good film strength, aqueous solubility, and compressibility, less sensitivity to wet granulation, flowability, and better tableting at a low price.
Based on functionality, the non-functional non-modifying coatings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high use of these coatings for the manufacture of immediate-release dosage forms. Also, the benefits such as protection against light and moisture, easy identification, improved swallowability, and taste masking, and the growing demand for innovative drug delivery formulations and increasing focus on nutraceuticals and dietary supplements using immediate-release coatings will continue to drive market growth.
The tablet coatings market is segmented into film-coated, sugar-coated, gelatin-coated, enteric-coated tablets and other tablet coatings based on type. The film-coated tablets segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for film-coated tablets is high in the pharmaceutical industry due to the benefits of shorter processing times, fairly thin coats obtained as compared to other coating types, high resistance to mechanical influences, and addition of functional properties to the tablets.
Based on end users, the tablet coatings market is segmented into the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The nutraceutical industry segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for nutraceutical products to prevent the occurrence of lifestyle-associated diseases (such as obesity, arthritis, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes) is supporting the growth of this segment. Furthermore, innovations being undertaken by manufacturers towards using natural pigments for coating dietary supplements are supporting this growth.
The European tablet coatings market accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this market segment can be characterized by the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products, generics, and biosimilars has also led to the increase in the demand for novel excipients, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in this region in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Pharmaceuticals Market
- Surge in the Generics Market
- Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals
- Rising Adoption of Orphan Drugs
- Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals
Market Restraints
- Cost and Time-Intensive Drug Development Process
- Increasing Regulatory Stringency
- High Cost Associated with the Microencapsulation Process in Sustained-Release Formulations
- Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies
Market Opportunities
- Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Outsourcing of Operations to Emerging Countries
- Growth in the Biosimilars Market
- Rising Focus on Sports Nutrition
- Technological Advancements in Niche Markets
Market Challenges
- Safety and Quality Concerns
- Changing Trade Policies Between Countries
- Increasing Penetration of Counterfeit Drugs in the Market
- Alcohol-Induced Dose-Dumping due to Sustained-Release Dosages
Industry Insights
Industry Trends
- Need for Solvent/Liquid-Free Coating Technologies
- Technological Advancements
- Improving Excipient Capabilities by Using Nanotechnology
- Pharmaceutical Excipients Influencing the Cost of Production
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Regulatory Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis
Parent Market Analysis
Impact of COVID-19 on the Tablet Coatings Market
Patent Analysis
- Patent Publication Trends for Pharmaceutical Coating Excipients
- Top Applicants (Companies/Institutions) for Pharmaceutical Coating Excipients
- Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) for Pharmaceutical Coating Excipient Patents
