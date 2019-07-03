Global Takeaway Food Market Outlook to 2023 with Just Eat, Grubhub, Takeaway.com, Delivery Hero, Domino's Pizza, and Uber Technologies (Uber Eats) Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Takeaway Food Market Insights, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global takeaway food market is estimated to reach US$120.43 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.57% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

Study Coverage



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global takeaway food market.

The major regional markets (US, UK, Brazil , Germany and the Netherlands ) have been analyzed.

, and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Just Eat PLC, Grubhub Inc., Takeaway.com, Delivery Hero, Domino's Pizza, Inc. Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber Eats)) are also presented in detail.

The growth of the market has been driven by increased urbanization, increased usage of internet worldwide, expansion of fast food chains and increased household takeaway food expenditure.

Some of the noteworthy trends of the industry include emerging multicultural population, increasing use of online media, online market place convenience and industry consolidation.

Key challenges include barriers to entry because of high logistical complexities and tedious development and implementation of systems that accept orders online. Setting up things turn out to be very expensive and time consuming for new players in the market.



The US stood as the largest takeaway food market with highest revenue contribution owing to the growing demand for online food ordering services in the region and also, the market is heading towards more efficient consumer experience, leading to a larger consumer base.



The UK was the largest takeaway market within Europe attributable to a rise in consumer demand for online food delivery services, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, budding food delivery culture and high food pricing. Germany was the second largest takeaway food delivery market in Europe after the UK. Online food delivery market is expected to hold growth opportunities in Germany coupled with an increase in average order size and orders per active clients. Netherlands market has long run potential for attaining high market growth with greater adoption of the online market place as an attractive option for food delivery.





Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Take Away

1.2 Methods for Food Delivery Orders

1.3 Benefits of Food Delivery



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Food Services Market by Value

2.2 Global Food Services Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Takeaway Food Market

2.3.1 Global Takeaway Food Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Takeaway Food Market by Country

2.3.4 Global Takeaway Food Market Penetration by Country



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.2 The UK

3.3 Brazil

3.4 Germany

3.5 Netherlands



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Urbanization

4.1.2 Increasing Traffic Congestion

4.1.3 Rising Internet and Smartphone Penetration

4.1.4 Expansion of Fast Food Chains

4.1.5 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.6 Rising Household Takeaway Food Expenditure

4.2 Key Trends & Opportunities

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Online Media

4.2.2 Attributes Enhancing Takeaway Food Industry

4.2.3 Online Market Place Convenience

4.2.4 Increased Consolidation of Market Players

4.2.5 High Growth Prospects in the Emerging Economies

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Barriers to Entry

4.3.2 Seasonality of Demand



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Takeaway Food Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Active Users Comparison

5.1.4 Functional Operation Comparison

5.1.5 Global Takeaway Food Digital Penetration by Company

5.1.6 Global Takeaway Food Country Presence by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Just Eat PLC

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Grubhub Inc.

6.3 Takeaway.com

6.4 Delivery Hero

6.5 Domino's Pizza, Inc.

6.6 Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber Eats)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sftnls

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

