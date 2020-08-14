Global Tau Inhibitor Market 2020: Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline, Products, Unmet Needs, Key Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tau Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the Tau Inhibitor pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the topic overview and Tau Inhibitor mechanism of action.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in-depth Tau Inhibitor commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes the product description, mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:

All the companies developing therapies of Tau Inhibitor with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for Tau Inhibitor.

Key players involved in Tau Inhibitor targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreements and financing details for future developments of Tau Inhibitor.

Scope of the Report

The Tau Inhibitor report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Tau Inhibitor therapeutic products with key coverage of involved technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.

Elucidated Tau Inhibitor research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Tau Inhibitor.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Tau Inhibitor market is set to change due to the extensive research in this filed, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Tau Inhibitor R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

There are several companies involved in developing therapies for Tau Inhibitor. Launch of emerging therapies of Tau Inhibitor will significantly impact the market.

A better understanding of the target mechanism will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Tau Inhibitor.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Tau Inhibitor) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions Answered

What are the current treatment options available based on the Tau Inhibitor?

How many companies are developing therapies by working on Tau Inhibitor?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Tau Inhibitor to treat disease condition?

How many emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for Tau Inhibitor?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Tau Inhibitor therapies?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies developed based on this mechanism of action?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Tau Inhibitor and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Tau Inhibitor?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies of Tau Inhibitor?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Tau Inhibitor

2.1. Tau Inhibitor Overview

2.2. Tau Inhibitor Classification

2.3. Tau Inhibitor Structure

2.4. Tau Inhibitor Mechanism of Action

2.5. Tau Inhibitor Application



3. Tau Inhibitor - Analytical Perspective

3.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

3.1.1. Tau Inhibitor companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition Deal Value Trends

3.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

3.1.2. Tau Inhibitor Collaboration Deals

3.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

3.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

3.1.2.3. Tau Inhibitor Acquisition Analysis



4. Therapeutic Assessment

4.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

4.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

4.1.5. Assessment by MOA

4.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

4.1.6. Assessment by Target

4.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



5. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



6. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



7. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



8. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



9. Inactive Products



10. Dormant Products



11. Discontinued Products



12. Tau Inhibitor Product Profiles

12.1. Drug Name: Company

12.1.1. Product Description

12.1.1.1. Product Overview

12.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

12.1.2. Research and Development

12.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

12.1.3. Product Development Activities

12.1.3.1. Collaboration

12.1.3.2. Agreements

12.1.3.3. Acquisition

12.1.3.4. Patent Detail

12.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary



13. Tau Inhibitor Key Companies



14. Tau Inhibitor Key Products



15. Dormant and Discontinued Products

15.1. Dormant Products

15.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

15.2. Discontinued Products

15.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



16. Tau Inhibitor - Unmet Needs



17. Tau Inhibitor - Future Perspectives



18. Tau Inhibitor - Analyst Review



Companies Mentioned

Axon Neuroscience

TauRx Therapeutics Ltd.

Cortice Biosciences

Teijin Pharma

Merck

Eli Lilly

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Abbvie

Mayssen

AC Immune

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/io513g

