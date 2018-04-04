Global Technical Ceramics Markets Report 2018: Base Year of 2016, Estimates for 2017 and Projections to 2022

This report is an overview of the global market for technical ceramics and an analysis of global market trends, with data from 2015, considering the base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 through 2022 with projected CAGR for the forecast duration.

This report includes discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global technical ceramics market and current trends within the industry.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on material type, end-use industry and region.Materials are classified into three categories: oxides, non-oxides and composites. Further, types are classified as monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, coatings and others. End-use industries are energy and power, electronics and semiconductors, automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, and others. Regions addressed in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report concludes with a special section on the major vendors in the global technical ceramics market.



Report Includes:

70 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global market for technical-ceramics.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the market by technology, application, and region

An outline of the present state of applications of technical-ceramics

Descriptions of trends in price and price-performance and other factors, including demand in the market

Profiles of key companies in the market, including Bakony Technical Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, ETI Group, Morgan Advanced Materials and Saint Global Ceramics Materials

