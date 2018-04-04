Global Technical Ceramics Markets Report 2018: Base Year of 2016, Estimates for 2017 and Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Technical Ceramics: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an overview of the global market for technical ceramics and an analysis of global market trends, with data from 2015, considering the base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 through 2022 with projected CAGR for the forecast duration.
This report includes discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global technical ceramics market and current trends within the industry.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on material type, end-use industry and region.Materials are classified into three categories: oxides, non-oxides and composites. Further, types are classified as monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, coatings and others. End-use industries are energy and power, electronics and semiconductors, automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, and others. Regions addressed in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report concludes with a special section on the major vendors in the global technical ceramics market.
Report Includes:
- 70 data tables and 20 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for technical-ceramics.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the market by technology, application, and region
- An outline of the present state of applications of technical-ceramics
- Descriptions of trends in price and price-performance and other factors, including demand in the market
- Profiles of key companies in the market, including Bakony Technical Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, ETI Group, Morgan Advanced Materials and Saint Global Ceramics Materials
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market Overview
Introduction
Supply Chain
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growth of Technical Ceramics Due to Superior Properties
Reduction in Production Cost in End-Use Industry: Deploying Technical Ceramics in High Temperature Applications
High Demand from Medical End-Use Industry
Restraints
Higher Price in Comparison to Other Metals and Alloys
High Customization Requirement of End-Use Industries
Opportunities
Incorporation of Low-Cost Production Technologies
Growth of Nanotechnology
Challenges
Slower Adoption of Technical Ceramics in New and Low-Cost Applications
Recyclability and Reparability Issues
4 Market Breakdown by Material
Oxide Ceramics
Alumina Ceramics
Titanate Ceramics
Zirconia Ceramics
Non-Oxide Ceramics
Alumina Nitride
Silicon Nitride
Monolithic Ceramics
Ceramic Matrix Composites
Short Fiber Composites
Long Fiber Composites
Ceramic Coatings
6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
Electronics and Semiconductors
Automotive
Energy and Power
Medical
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial
7 Market Breakdown by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
Industry Structure and Overview
Market Ranking of Top 10 Companies
News Pertaining to Technical Ceramics Market
9 Company Profiles
- Adtech Ceramics Co.
- Bakony Technical Ceramics
- Ceradyne, Inc.
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Coorstek, Inc.
- Dyson Technical Ceramics
- Eti Group
- Graftech International Holdings, Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Semiconductor Parts Group
- Applied Ceramic Products Group
- Electronic Device Group
- Telecommunications Equipment Group
- Information Equipment Group
- Mantec Technical Ceramics
- Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Llc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Ntk Technical Ceramics (Ngk Spark Plug Co., Ltd)
- Rauschert Steinbach Gmbh
- Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials
- Stc Superior Technical Ceramics
- Small Precision Tools
