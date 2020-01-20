Global Telecom API Market Report 2020-2026: Data & Forecasts by Stakeholder Type, Network Technology, API Category, App Developer, Deployment Type, Implementation, and Solution

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom API Market Forecasts by Technology, Application and Service Type, Stakeholder, User Type, Deployment (Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), and Platform as a Service Type 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This data and forecasts for the Telecom API Market includes segmentation as follows:

Globally, Regionally, and Countries

Stakeholder Type (Carriers and Vendors)

Network Technology (2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G)

API Category (Presence, Location, SCM, etc.)

App Developer (Carrier, Enterprise, Long Tail , and Partner)

, and Partner) Deployment Type (Enterprise Hosted, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud)

Implementation (Development and Set-up) and by Ongoing Operations

Solution (AI, Analytics, Blockchain, Edge Computing, Robotics, Web RTC, etc.)

The forecasts by Service Type include: Messaging (SMS, MMS, RCS) API, WebRTC API, Payment API, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API, LBS and Map API, Subscriber Identity and SSO, Management API, Content Delivery API, M2M IoT API, IoT Platform-Specific API, IoT Authentication API, Blockchain Specific API, AI Platform-Specific API, Robotics Specific API, Analytics API, Call screening API, Device Information API, QoS (Quality of Service) API, Do not Disturb API, Edge/Fog Device Specific API.



Forecasts by Developer Type include: Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer, and Long Tail Developer.



Forecasts by Deployment include: Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud.

Platform as a Service forecasts include: CPaaS and UCaaS.

