Global Temperature Management Systems Market Study, 2020-2025 - Growing Number of Contracts and Agreements Between Market Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Management Systems Market by Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), Application (Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care), Medical Speciality (Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Orthopedic) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global temperature management market is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2025 from USD 2.56 billion in 2019, at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Zoll Medical (US).

The growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures. The growing number of contracts and agreements between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is restraining the growth of this market

Patient Warming Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management systems market, by medical specialty, in 2019

Based on the product, the temperature management market is segmented into patient warming and cooling systems. The patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market in 2019. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings and the increasing adoption rate of invasive warming in surgical procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Acute Care segment to grow at the highest CAGR of the temperature management systems market, by application in 2019

On the basis of applications, the temperature management market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other applications. Among these, the acute care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As acute care encompasses specialized care and the support given to patients during emergencies or after undergoing surgeries in hospitals.



North America will continue to dominate the temperature management systems market during the forecast period

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the large volume of surgical procedures, growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, availability of technologically advanced products, and the presence of major players in the US are driving the growth of the temperature management market in North America.



On the other hand, the market in the Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growing demand for aesthetic and medical surgeries, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and CNS disorders, government efforts to increase access to elective surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructures are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific temperature management market

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Temperature Management: Market Overview

4.2 Temperature Management Market, by Product

4.3 North America: Temperature Management Market, by Country & Product (2019)

4.4 Temperature Management Market, by Region/Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Incidence of Chronic Conditions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Intravascular Temperature Management Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Contracts and Agreements Between Market Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sustainability of Players in the Highly Competitive Market

5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.6 Adjacent Markets



6 Temperature Management Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patient Warming Systems

6.3 Patient Cooling Systems



7 Temperature Management Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Perioperative Care

7.3 Acute Care

7.4 Newborn Care

7.5 Other Applications



8 Temperature Management Market, by Medical Specialty

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Surgery

8.3 Cardiology

8.4 Neurology

8.5 Pediatrics

8.6 Thoracic Surgery

8.7 Orthopedic Surgery

8.8 Other Medical Specialties



9 Temperature Management Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Agreements and Partnerships

10.4.3 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.2 Smiths Medical

11.3 Zoll Medical Corporation

11.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.5 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

11.6 Ecolab

11.7 GE Healthcare

11.8 Gentherm Incorporated

11.9 Geratherm Medical AG

11.10 Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

11.11 Medtronic plc

11.12 Stryker Corporation

11.13 The 37 Company

11.14 Adroit Medical Systems

11.15 Attune Medical

11.16 Augustine Surgical, Inc.

11.17 Belmont Medical Technologies

11.18 Biegler GmbH

11.19 Encompass Group, Llc

11.20 Enthermics, Inc.

11.21 Hirtz & Co. KG

11.22 Istanbul Medikal Ltd.

11.23 Life Recovery Systems

11.24 Medcare Visions

11.25 Vyaire Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ps6dmy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

