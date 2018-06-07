Global Temperature Sensor Market 2018-2023: Focus on Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Healthcare Industries

The temperature sensor market is estimated to grow from USD 5.62 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.48 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing penetration of temperature sensors in advanced and portable healthcare equipment.

This report segments the temperature sensor market by product type, end-user industry, and region. By product type, the temperature sensor market has been segmented into contact-type temperature sensor and non contact-type temperature sensor. The market for contact-type temperature sensor is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the various advantages of these sensors, such as easy handling, increased throughput rates, fast response time, high flexibility, and prolonged service life.

By end-user industry, the temperature sensor market has been segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, consumer electronics, energy & power, automotive, healthcare, food & beverages, metals & mining, advanced fuels, aerospace & defense, glass, and pulp & paper. The chemicals end-user industry is expected to dominate the temperature sensor market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for advanced and portable healthcare equipment is driving the temperature sensor market. With the onset of technologies such as advanced patient monitoring systems and portable health monitoring systems, demand for temperature sensors is on the rise. Temperature control plays an important role in food safety management. In food safety management, temperature controlling or monitoring is required in various stages, such as cooking, hot holding, reheating, refrigeration, cooling, freezing, and defrosting.

Temperature Sensor Market

Temperature sensors are used in personal computers mainly for controlling and monitoring the temperature of CPU. Generally, 3-5 temperature sensor ICs are used in desktops and laptops. As computers/desktops and laptops are vulnerable to overheating, measuring and controlling temperature is of utmost importance. Hence, personal computers (PCs) have contributed significantly to the growth of the temperature sensor market. However, the introduction of smartphones and tablets has impacted the shipment of PCs. Hence, the declining trend of the PC market has adversely affected the growth of the temperature sensor market.

The temperature sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC has strong demand for consumer equipment, including portable healthcare electronics and white goods. In addition, the increasing industrial automation, especially in automotive and food & beverages sectors, will generate more demand for temperature sensors in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Temperature Sensor Market Growth

4.2 Temperature Sensor Market, By Product Type

4.3 Temperature Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

4.4 Temperature Sensor Market in APAC, By Contact-Type Temperature Sensor and End-User Industry

4.5 Temperature Sensor Market for Chemicals, By Product Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Temperature Sensors in Advanced and Portable Healthcare Equipment

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Temperature Sensors in Automotive Sector

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Home and Building Automation Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decline in PC Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Trend of Wearable Devices

5.2.3.2 Rising Need for Temperature Control for Food Safety Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Performance Requirements for Advanced Applications

5.2.4.2 Continual Price Reductions and Intense Competition Among Manufacturers



6 Temperature Sensor Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Contact-Type Temperature Sensor

6.2.1 Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

6.2.2 Temperature Sensor IC

6.2.3 Thermistor

6.2.4 Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

6.2.5 Thermocouple

6.3 Noncontact-Type Temperature Sensor

6.3.1 Infrared Temperature Sensor

6.3.2 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor



7 Temperature Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemicals

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.4 Energy & Power

7.5 Consumer Electronics

7.6 Food & Beverages

7.7 Healthcare

7.8 Automotive

7.9 Aerospace & Defense

7.10 Advanced Fuels

7.11 Metals & Mining

7.12 Glass

7.13 Pulp & Paper

7.14 Others



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.2.1 Product Launches

9.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

9.2.3 Others



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 ABB Limited

10.1.2 Analog Devices

10.1.3 Texas Instruments

10.1.4 Honeywell International

10.1.5 Maxim Integrated

10.1.6 Amphenol

10.1.7 Global Mixed Mode Technology

10.1.8 Integrated Device Technology

10.1.9 Kongsberg Gruppen

10.1.10 Microchip Technology

10.1.11 NXP Semiconductors

10.1.12 On Semiconductor

10.1.13 Siemens

10.1.14 Emerson Electric

10.1.15 Endress+Hauser Management

10.1.16 Okazaki Manufacturing Company

10.1.17 Yamari Industries

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Stmicroelectronics

10.2.2 Te Connectivity

10.2.3 Gunther GmbH Temperaturmesstechnik

10.2.4 Omega Engineering



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btwjv8/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-temperature-sensor-market-2018-2023-focus-on-oil--gas-chemicals-automotive-consumer-electronics--healthcare-industries-300661555.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

