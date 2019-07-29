Global Terahertz Radiation Systems Technologies and Markets 2019-2024: Focus on Imaging Devices, Spectroscopes, Communications Devices, Computing Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Accelerators

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terahertz Radiation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

THz imaging devices are the largest device segment in 2018-2019. Other types of THz devices should gain in importance in subsequent years, however. By 2024, THz-driven accelerators are expected to be the largest product segment, with THz imaging devices falling into second place., THz computer components will be the third-largest segment in 2029, followed by sensors, communications devices and spectroscopy instruments in that order.

The report addresses the emerging global market for THz radiation devices, including the classes of devices listed below:

Imaging devices.

Spectroscopes.

Other sensors.

Communications devices.

Computing devices.

Therapeutic devices.

Accelerators.

The study format includes the following major elements:

Executive summary.

Definitions.

General properties of THz radiation.

Historical milestones in the development of THz radiation devices.

Emerging and developmental THz radiation technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2029.

Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2019 to 2024.

General assessment of expected market trends in the longer term (2025 to 2029).

Industry structure.

Patent analysis.

The Report Includes:

42 tables

An overview of the global market for terahertz (THz) radiation devices and systems

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, projections for 2024, potentials for 2029, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Assessment of the technological process that has been made toward bridging the terahertz gap and assessing the commercial potential of THz radiation devices over the next ten years

Quantification of the potential market for each short-listed THz technology, by application, and identifying the main prerequisites (that are still under development) for commercial success

Identification of THz applications that are most likely to achieve significant commercial sales by 2029

Historical milestones in detail for the development of THz radiation devices

A relevant patent analysis covering terahertz radiation technologies, applications and end uses

Profiles of major companies producing THz radiation-based products; Key entities including BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Space Systems, M Squared Lasers Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., QMC Instruments Ltd., and ThruVision Group plc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

General Description of Terahertz Radiation

Definition and General Description

Properties

History

THz Enabling Technologies

THz Sources

THz Detectors

THz Waveguides

THz Switches, Regulators, Lenses, and Other Devices

New Materials and Technologies

Types of THz Systems

Imaging Systems

Spectroscopes

Sensors

Communications Devices

Computers

Therapeutic Devices

Accelerators

Potential THz End Uses and Applications

Overall Market Size and Segmentation

Market Size

Application Segments

Chapter 4 Terahertz Imaging Systems

Technologies

Active vs. Passive Systems

Type of Illumination

Technological Hurdles

Manufacturers

End Uses and Applications

Security and Public Safety

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Scientific Research

Military/Defense

Multipurpose

Markets

Security and Public Safety

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Scientific Research

Military/Defense

Multipurpose

Chapter 5 Terahertz Spectroscopes

Technologies

Sources

Reflective vs. Transmission Detection

Detectors

Technological Hurdles

End Uses and Applications

Scientific Research

Manufacturers

Markets

Summary

Scientific Research

Chapter 6 Terahertz Sensors

Technologies

THz Biochips

Moisture Detectors

Radar Sensors

Applications

Security and Public Safety

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Military/Defense

Other Applications

Markets

Security and Public Safety

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Military/Defense

Automotive

Chapter 7 Terahertz Communications Systems

Technologies

Antennas

Emitters

Modulators

Filters

End Uses and Applications

Satellite-to-Satellite Communications

Wireless Communications

Tactical (Military) Communications

Markets

Summary

Communications

Military/Defense

Chapter 8 Terahertz Computing

Technologies

Waveguides

Interconnects

Transistors

End Uses and Applications

Market

Chapter 9 Therapeutic Devices

Technologies

THz Pulse Technology

End Uses and Applications

Cancer Therapy

Market

Chapter 10 Accelerators

Technologies

End Uses and Applications

Free Electron Lasers

Medical Linear Accelerators

Colliders

Market

Chapter 11 Industry Structure

Nationality

Annual Sales

Product Specialization

Commercialization

Chapter 12 Government-Sponsored THz Research Programs

United States

Federal-Level Initiatives

Individual State Initiatives

Europe

European Union

European Space Agency

Individual Governments

Japan

Chapter 13 Patent Review



Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Companies Producing or Known to Be Developing THz Radiation-Based Products

