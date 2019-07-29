Global Terahertz Radiation Systems Technologies and Markets 2019-2024: Focus on Imaging Devices, Spectroscopes, Communications Devices, Computing Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Accelerators
THz imaging devices are the largest device segment in 2018-2019. Other types of THz devices should gain in importance in subsequent years, however. By 2024, THz-driven accelerators are expected to be the largest product segment, with THz imaging devices falling into second place., THz computer components will be the third-largest segment in 2029, followed by sensors, communications devices and spectroscopy instruments in that order.
The report addresses the emerging global market for THz radiation devices, including the classes of devices listed below:
- Imaging devices.
- Spectroscopes.
- Other sensors.
- Communications devices.
- Computing devices.
- Therapeutic devices.
- Accelerators.
The study format includes the following major elements:
- Executive summary.
- Definitions.
- General properties of THz radiation.
- Historical milestones in the development of THz radiation devices.
- Emerging and developmental THz radiation technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2029.
- Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2019 to 2024.
- General assessment of expected market trends in the longer term (2025 to 2029).
- Industry structure.
- Patent analysis.
The Report Includes:
- 42 tables
- An overview of the global market for terahertz (THz) radiation devices and systems
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, projections for 2024, potentials for 2029, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Assessment of the technological process that has been made toward bridging the terahertz gap and assessing the commercial potential of THz radiation devices over the next ten years
- Quantification of the potential market for each short-listed THz technology, by application, and identifying the main prerequisites (that are still under development) for commercial success
- Identification of THz applications that are most likely to achieve significant commercial sales by 2029
- Historical milestones in detail for the development of THz radiation devices
- A relevant patent analysis covering terahertz radiation technologies, applications and end uses
- Profiles of major companies producing THz radiation-based products; Key entities including BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Space Systems, M Squared Lasers Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., QMC Instruments Ltd., and ThruVision Group plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Description of Terahertz Radiation
- Definition and General Description
- Properties
- History
- THz Enabling Technologies
- THz Sources
- THz Detectors
- THz Waveguides
- THz Switches, Regulators, Lenses, and Other Devices
- New Materials and Technologies
- Types of THz Systems
- Imaging Systems
- Spectroscopes
- Sensors
- Communications Devices
- Computers
- Therapeutic Devices
- Accelerators
- Potential THz End Uses and Applications
- Overall Market Size and Segmentation
- Market Size
- Application Segments
Chapter 4 Terahertz Imaging Systems
- Technologies
- Active vs. Passive Systems
- Type of Illumination
- Technological Hurdles
- Manufacturers
- End Uses and Applications
- Security and Public Safety
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Scientific Research
- Military/Defense
- Multipurpose
- Markets
- Security and Public Safety
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Scientific Research
- Military/Defense
- Multipurpose
Chapter 5 Terahertz Spectroscopes
- Technologies
- Sources
- Reflective vs. Transmission Detection
- Detectors
- Technological Hurdles
- End Uses and Applications
- Scientific Research
- Manufacturers
- Markets
- Summary
- Scientific Research
Chapter 6 Terahertz Sensors
- Technologies
- THz Biochips
- Moisture Detectors
- Radar Sensors
- Applications
- Security and Public Safety
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Military/Defense
- Other Applications
- Markets
- Security and Public Safety
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Military/Defense
- Automotive
Chapter 7 Terahertz Communications Systems
- Technologies
- Antennas
- Emitters
- Modulators
- Filters
- End Uses and Applications
- Satellite-to-Satellite Communications
- Wireless Communications
- Tactical (Military) Communications
- Markets
- Summary
- Communications
- Military/Defense
Chapter 8 Terahertz Computing
- Technologies
- Waveguides
- Interconnects
- Transistors
- End Uses and Applications
- Market
Chapter 9 Therapeutic Devices
- Technologies
- THz Pulse Technology
- End Uses and Applications
- Cancer Therapy
- Market
Chapter 10 Accelerators
- Technologies
- End Uses and Applications
- Free Electron Lasers
- Medical Linear Accelerators
- Colliders
- Market
Chapter 11 Industry Structure
- Nationality
- Annual Sales
- Product Specialization
- Commercialization
Chapter 12 Government-Sponsored THz Research Programs
- United States
- Federal-Level Initiatives
- Individual State Initiatives
- Europe
- European Union
- European Space Agency
- Individual Governments
- Japan
Chapter 13 Patent Review
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Companies Producing or Known to Be Developing THz Radiation-Based Products
