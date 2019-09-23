Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing, Inspection & Certification Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Sourcing Type; Service Type; and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing, inspection & certification market at US$ 243.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 379.89 in 2027.



The significant rise in production volume coupled with the integration of automation into manufacturing processes due to a steady increase in the demand from the various end-user vertical has created a strong need for a robust testing, inspection and certification process, especially in the past decade. As a result, the testing, inspection & certification market encompasses a broad range of market players with focused competencies along with strong regional presence that offers industry-specific testing, inspection, and certification based services across the diverse industry verticals.



Furthermore, the existing large number of testing, inspection & certification market players, along with high market competition, has resulted in a surge in the volume of mergers and acquisition across the testing, inspection & certification market. The leading market players operating in the testing, inspection & certification market have focused heavily on the merger and acquisition strategy for boosting the growth of their group revenue.



Furthermore, the selected leading players in the market accounted for the majority share in the mergers & acquisition in the past decade for propelling the revenue growth of the players. Also, the strategies are projected to continue to remain popular across the leading market players during the coming years.



According to a datasheet published by International Federation of Inspection Agencies (IFIA Federation), the life science & pharmaceutical, commodities, industry infrastructure, and asset inspection were some of the prominent sectors that witnessed a vast number of mergers and acquisitions along with numerous other end-users.



The presence of a significantly large number of end-user across different industry verticals with substantially varying testing, inspection, and certification requirement has attributed to the availability of diverse market-related offerings. Presently, the market constitutes a notable number of established market players with specialized industry experience as well as core competencies into the testing, inspection & certification for respective industries.



Additionally, the limited geographical presence equipped with focused offerings for niche industries has resulted in the availability of a broad range of market-related offerings being provided by numerous market players.



Some of the players present in the testing, inspection & certification market are:



Eurofins Scientific

Applus Services

ALS Limited

DEKRA Automobil GmbH

TUV SUD AG

TUV Rheinland AG

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group plc

DNV GL AS

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market segmentation

3.2.1 Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By Service Type

3.2.2 Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By Sourcing Type

3.2.3 Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By End-user Industry

3.2.4 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By Geography

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America - PEST Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Expert Opinion



4. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in adoption of technology enabled TIC solutions by market players

4.1.2 Continuous technological advancement coupled with economic prosperity

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Limited technical staff along with presence of counterfeit products

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Popularity of merger & acquisition strategies

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rise in general consensus across regulatory agencies

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Testing, Inspection & Certification - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Overview

5.2 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Forecast and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



6. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Analysis - By Sourcing Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Breakdown, By Sourcing Type, 2018 & 2027

6.3 In-House Service

6.4 Outsourced Services



7. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Analysis - By Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Breakdown, By Service Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Testing

7.4 Inspection

7.5 Certification



8. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Food & Beverage (F&B)

8.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

8.5 Consumer Goods & Retail

8.6 Energy & Power

8.7 Manufacturing & Construction

8.8 Others



9. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market- Geographical Analysis



10. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - Industry Landscape



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 New Developments



12. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - Company Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ha6ub





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

