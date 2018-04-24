Global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market 2018-2022 by Application, Technology and Region

The Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market is projected to grow from USD 2.95 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.12 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022.



The growth of the THF market is driven by the increasing use of tetrahydrofuran in the manufacturing of spandex and polyurethane. The flourishing textile industry across the globe is driving the demand for Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG)which is used as a raw material for producing spandex. This, in turn, leads to the increased demand for tetrahydrofuran across the globe. In addition, the high demand for tetrahydrofuran from emerging economies such as China and various South Asian countries also offers enormous opportunities for the growth of the THF market.

Based on application, the THF market has been segmented into PTMEG, solvents, and others. The PTMEG application segment is projected to lead the THF market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the PTMEG application segment of the THF market can be attributed to the extensive use of PTMEG in the production of spandex and polyurethane. Spandex is widely used in sportswear, trendy garments, and casual wear.



The flourishing chemical industry across the globe has also increased the demand for tetrahydrofuran in chemical intermediates. The solvents application segment is projected to account for the second-largest share of the THF market, in terms of volume during the forecast period. The increased consumption of tetrahydrofuran for manufacturing adhesives, paints & coatings, inks, cosmetics, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical products is leading to the growth of the THF market across the globe.

Based on technology, the THF market has been segmented into Reppe process, Davy process, propylene oxide process, and butadiene process. Among technologies, the Reppe process segment is projected to lead the THF market, in terms of volume during the forecast period.



The growth of the Reppe process segment of the THF market can be attributed to the high production efficiency of Reppe process, safety associated with this process, low investments required to carry out Reppe process, its suitability for the mass production of tetrahydrofuran, and less number of steps involved in this process. The butadiene process segment of the THF market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume during the forecast period, owing to the easy availability of low-cost raw materials.

China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific THF market, in terms of volume as it accounts for half of the global demand for tetrahydrofuran. China, India, and various North and South Asian countries largely contribute to the demand for tetrahydrofuran. The growth of the THF market in these countries can be attributed to their flourishing textile, packaging, automotive, and chemical industries. The high growth of the automotive and packaging industries in the Asia Pacific region has fueled the growth of the THF market in this region.

The hazardous impact of tetrahydrofuran on human and animal health and its high manufacturing costs are the factors restraining the growth of the THF market across the globe. Tetrahydrofuran is flammable and carcinogenic. Exposure to tetrahydrofuran can cause acute health hazards to humans as well as animals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in THF Market

4.2 THF Market, By Process Technology

4.3 THF Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Spandex Fiber

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Polyurethane (PU)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Hazardous Nature of THF

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Importance of Green Chemistry

5.2.3.2 High Growth in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Regulations and Protocols of THF

5.4.1 Regulations

5.4.1.1 U.S. Dot Hm-181 Rules

5.4.2 Handling Protocols

5.4.3 THF Exposure Limits

5.4.4 Chemical Storage and Disposal

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies

5.5.2 Textile Industry

5.5.3 Major Importers and Exporters* of THF



6 THF Market, By Process Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Technologies for the Production of BDO

6.3 Reppe Process

6.4 Davy Process

6.5 Butadiene-Based Process

6.6 Propylene Oxide-Based Process

6.7 Other Technologies

6.7.1 Cyclization of BDO to THF

6.7.1.1 Furfural

6.7.2 Bio-Based Technologies

6.7.2.1 Hydrogenolysis of Succinic Acid

6.7.2.2 Fermentation of Sugar

6.7.2.3 Hydrogenation of Succinic Acid



7 THF Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvents

7.2.1 Coatings

7.2.2 Adhesives

7.2.3 Printing Inks

7.2.4 Resins

7.2.5 Reactions & Purification

7.2.6 Organic Synthesis

7.2.7 Others

7.3 PTMEG

7.3.1 Spandex

7.3.2 PU Resin

7.3.3 Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer

7.4 Others



8 THF Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9.2.1 BASF and Dairen Chemical

9.2.2 Others



10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, SWOT Analysis, MnM View)*

10.1 BASF

10.2 Dairen Chemical

10.3 Ashland

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.5 Invista

10.6 Bioamber

10.7 Lyondellbasell

10.8 Pennakem

10.9 Sipchem

*Details on Business Overview, Products Offered, SWOT Analysis, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Tcc Chemical

10.10.2 Sinochem Qingdao

10.10.3 Bluestar New Chemical Materials

10.10.4 Shanxi Sanwei

10.10.5 Nan Ya Plastics

10.10.6 Korea PTG



