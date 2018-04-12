Global Texture Paint Market 2018-2022 by Product Type (Interior, and Exterior) and Application (Residential, and Non-Residential)

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Texture Paint Market by Product Type (Interior, and Exterior), Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)-Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The texture paint market is estimated to be USD 8.71 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2017 to 2022.
The increasing use of texture paints in residential and non-residential applications is projected to drive the growth of the texture paint market. Texture paints are used to cover uneven surfaces and prevent walls from damage. The aesthetic and functional value of texture paints and their increasing applicability in interior designing are additional factors contributing to the growth of the texture paint market.
Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of texture paints. New technologies and innovations are anticipated to drive the demand for texture paints in the construction industry. The establishment of new businesses and expansion of several existing businesses are driving the need for construction of new industrial and commercial buildings as well as renovation of existing structures. The non-residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the texture paint market, owing to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of reconstruction.
The interior texture paint segment is projected to be the largest product type segment of the texture paint market both, in terms of volume and value. The increasing use of texture paints for home interior decoration is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the interior texture paint segment. Improved standard of living and infrastructural developments in emerging economies are additional factors expected to drive the demand for interior texture paints during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions And Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities For Market Players
4.2 Texture Paint Market, By Product Type
4.3 Texture Paint Market, Developed Vs. Developing Nations
4.4 Apac Texture Paint Market, By Application And Country
4.5 Texture Paint Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Booming Construction Industry
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand From The Middle-Class
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Price Of Texture Paint As Compared To That Of Conventional Paint
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Superior Properties Of Texture Paint Coupled With Demand From Residential And Non-Residential Construction Activities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Texture Paint Increases The Thickness Of The Wall
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview And Key Trends
5.4.1 Trends And Forecast Of GDP
5.4.2 Trends In Construction Industry
6 Texture Paint Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Interior
6.1.2 Exterior
7 Texture Paint Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Residential
7.3 Non-Residential
8 Texture Paint Market, By Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Apac
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.5 Indonesia
8.2.6 Thailand
8.2.7 Malaysia
8.2.8 Rest Of Apac
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 Russia
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Uk
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Turkey
8.3.7 Spain
8.3.8 Rest Of Europe
8.4 North America
8.4.1 Us
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico
8.5 Middle East & Africa
8.5.1 Saudi Arabia
8.5.2 Uae
8.5.3 South Africa
8.5.4 Rest Of The Middle East & Africa
8.6 South America
8.6.1 Brazil
8.6.2 Argentina
8.6.3 Rest Of South America
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 New Product Launch
9.3.2 Acquisition
10 Company Profiles
10.1 PPG Industries
10.2 Akzonobel
10.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company
10.4 Hempel
10.5 Asian Paints
10.6 Nippon Paints
10.7 Kansai Paint
10.8 Jotun
10.9 Axalta Coating Systems
10.10 Valspar
10.11 Additional Companies
10.11.1 Tikkurila Oyj
10.11.2 Berger Paints
10.11.3 S K Kaken
10.11.4 Kelly-Moore Paints
10.11.5 Dunn-Edwards
10.11.6 Haymes Paints
10.11.7 Anvil Paints & Coatings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vz4q5w/global_texture?w=5
