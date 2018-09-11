Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022 with ApoPharma, Fresenius Kabi, Novartis, Pfizer & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 11, 2018, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thalassemia Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of alpha thalassemia drugs and beta thalassemia drugs across the globe.

One trend affecting this market is the rising disease awareness programs. Thalassemia is increasing every year, as there is no cure for the disease, it is growing rapidly in South Asian countries.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of thalassemia. Thalassemia is an emerging health concern across the globe, and South Asia is a major hub for hemoglobinopathies.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high expense of treatment. Thalassemia is a blood disorder and can be treated by frequent blood transfusions which drives high the cost of treatment.

Market trends

  • Rising disease awareness programs
  • Rising scope for gene therapy
  • Increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending

Key vendors

  • ApoPharma
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Pipeline Landscape

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Category

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5x6wtw/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

18:45 Global Optical Modulators Market 2017-2018 & 2024: A $2...

18:30 Global Anti-Slip Additives Market to 2023: Key Players are BYK...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022 with ApoPharma, Fresenius Kabi, Novartis, Pfizer & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 11, 2018, 11:00 ET