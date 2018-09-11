Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022 with ApoPharma, Fresenius Kabi, Novartis, Pfizer & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thalassemia Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Thalassemia Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of alpha thalassemia drugs and beta thalassemia drugs across the globe.

One trend affecting this market is the rising disease awareness programs. Thalassemia is increasing every year, as there is no cure for the disease, it is growing rapidly in South Asian countries.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of thalassemia. Thalassemia is an emerging health concern across the globe, and South Asia is a major hub for hemoglobinopathies.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high expense of treatment. Thalassemia is a blood disorder and can be treated by frequent blood transfusions which drives high the cost of treatment.

Market trends

Rising disease awareness programs

Rising scope for gene therapy

Increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending

Key vendors

ApoPharma

Fresenius Kabi

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Pipeline Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Category



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5x6wtw/global?w=5

