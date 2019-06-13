Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024
Jun 13, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) in US$ Million and Megawatts (Capacity Installations). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report further analyzes the Global and regional markets in terms of volume (Capacity Installations in Megawatts) by the following Technology Segments:
- Sensible Heat
- Others
The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abengoa Solar, S.A. (Spain)
- Areva S.A.S (France)
- Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (US)
- BrightSource Energy, Inc. (US)
- Burns & McDonnell (US)
- Caldwell Energy Company (US)
- CALMAC (US)
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I) (The Netherlands)
- Cristopia Energy Systems (l) Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Cryogel Thermal Energy Storage (US)
- DC Pro Engineering LLC (UAE)
- DN Tanks (US)
- Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd (Malaysia)
- Evapco, Inc. (US)
- Fafco Inc. (US)
- Finetex EnE Inc. (South Korea)
- Goss Engineering, Inc. (US)
- Ice Energy (US)
- Ice Lings (India)
- NEST AS (Norway)
- QCoefficient, Inc. (US)
- SolarReserve, LLC (US)
- Steffes Corporation (US)
- Sunwell Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- TAS Energy (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the Peak Period
Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Thermal Energy Storage Stay Relevant Despite Rising Popularity of Battery Storage
Major Benefits of Thermal Storage
Cost-Effective
Energy Efficient
Ancillary Benefits
Grid Benefits
Benefits to Service Providers
Social and Environmental Benefits
Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy Storage Technologies
Major Growth Driving Factors for Energy Storage
Energy Storage Technologies: Classification
Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical, Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy
Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient, Disruption-Resistant Grids
Global Market Outlook
Developing Regions of the World Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential for TES
Asia-Pacific
Eastern Europe and Central Asia
Latin America and Caribbean
Sub-Saharan Africa
Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers
Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong Demand for Thermal Energy Storage Solutions
Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
TES at Grid and Distributed Energy Levels
TES Systems' Efficiency in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind and Solar Power Generation Spurs Market Demand
Thermal Energy Storage Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for Electric Utilities
Important Role of TES Systems in Commercialization of Solar Thermal Energy Plants
Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat Technology Sustains Dominance
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings
Phase Change Materials-Based Systems Gain Prominence over Molten Salt-Based Thermal Storage
Demand for TES in Residential-Commercial HVAC and Commercial Refrigeration Systems on the Rise
TES' Energy Efficiency Augments its Application
TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning
Utility Load Factors
Stable and Secure Grid
Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning
Developments in Controls
Thermal Energy Storage Offers Cost and Energy Savings to the Cold Storage Sector
Evolving IoT Standard and Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large Scale Adoption
Thermal Energy Storage Generate Substantial Savings for Educational Institutes
Rising Deployments of Smart Grids Augurs Well for TES Market Growth
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth
Key Factors Hampering Market Prospects for TES Technologies
3. Innovations & Advancements
Compact TES for Higher Efficiencies and Cleaner Energy
FES' (Future-Energy-Solution) TES Technology
A Resorption TES System for Seasonal Storage
Novel PTC (Parabolic-Trough-Collector) for Residential Solar Heating
Graphite-Enhanced PCM for Better Storage Results in TES
Twenty Times Increase in Solar TES Capacity Using Graphite Foam
PCM-TES for Baby Incubators
Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly TES Systems
Novel Thermal Energy Storage System from NEST
4. Product Overview
Introduction to Energy Storage
Thermal Energy Storage: A Prelude
Thermal Energy Storage for Low-, Mid- and High-Temperature Applications
Space Consumption and Maintenance of TES Systems
Thermal Storage Technologies
Sensible Heat Storage
Latent Heat Storage
Thermo Chemical Heat Storage
TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage
Types of Ice Thermal Storage Systems
Advantages of Ice Thermal Storage
Low Cost of Construction
Small Chillers/Heat Rejection Equipment
Reduced Pipe and Pump Sizes
Low Cost of Energy
Shift in Energy Usage
Energy Savings
Other Advantages
Solar Power TES Systems
Two-Tank Direct System
Two-Tank Indirect System
Single-Tank Thermocline System
Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems
Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage
Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Thermal Storage Media
Ice/Ice Crystals
Concrete
Gravel
Phase Change Materials
Rock Strata
Costs of TES Systems
5. Product Innovations/Introductions
Siemens and AES Establish Fluence
Ice Energy Introduces Residential Ice Storage
6. Recent Industry Activity
Ingersoll-Rand Takes Over CALMAC
Genbright Partners with Ice Energy
Ice Energy Partners with NRG Energy
Siemens Unveil Thermal Storage System for Wind Power
Con Edison Incentivizes Thermal Energy Storage Installations
Axiom Exergy Raises Funds for Thermal Energy Storage
Ice Energy Joins Community Storage Initiative
Masdar Institute Signs Agreement with EnergyNest
7. Focus on Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 50)
- The United States (26)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (12)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (4)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (2)
