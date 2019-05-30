Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Markets 2019 - Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metals are the most important materials in heat management with high intrinsic heat conductivities. However, the severe drawbacks associated with these materials such as their high price and their high density (weight) have created demand for other materials. One such group of alternative materials is thermally conductive plastics. These materials are widely used in electric and electronic applications owing to their high thermal resistance.



The application of thermally conductive plastics generates a whole series of important advantages. Other than its benefits of lightweight construction, the application of plastics offers the opportunity of producing complex geometries quickly and cost efficiently by means of casting technologies or injection molding. These developments will heavily affect forthcoming solutions in the automotive, e-mobility, electronics and electrical devices industries, among others.



Reasons for Doing This Study:



The purpose of this report is to provide a regional assessment of the thermally conductive plastics market's potential, as well as existing and projected future market sizes, current technologies, and future trends in thermally conductive plastics development. Thermally conductive plastics have been in existence for many decades and continue to evolve and expand into new markets. Within this context, this report identifies the market potential for thermally conductive plastics demand in each global region, end-user application market within the timeframe from 2018 to 2023.



The thermally conductive plastics market is witnessing a highly dynamic development process. The outstanding material benefits associated with thermally conductive plastics have led to the achievement of a foothold in wider fields of application. However, the range of applications is widespread and imposes highly specific demands on the materials used.



Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened multiple opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications. In these regions, a rising disposable income, coupled with growing knowledge about the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications has created a surge in demand.



Growing penetration of thermally conductive plastics in various industries, owing to its ability to satisfy a wide variety of customer needs, has boosted its demand. Growth has also been fueled by the rapid commercialization of customization of thermally conductive plastics. While manufacturers understand this growth potential, they often face difficulties in identifying trends and market size.



Confusion among thermally conductive plastics market stakeholders is also widespread due to different growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide, and polyetherimide. In this context, a detailed market research study is required to provide a clear understanding of each segment to better predict and exploit growth trends.

The Report Includes:

28 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the thermally conductive plastics market

Discussion of potential benefits of conductive polymers, key insight onto drivers, restraints, opportunities, innovation and key trends in the conductive plastics market

Information on active ingredients of thermally conductive plastics

A look at the government emphasis on efficient plastic waste management and rising concern related to plastic disposal

Quantification and characterisation of the market by resin types, end-use industry, region as well as market dynamics for each segment

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Technological Background

Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers

Thermal Management

Metal Replacement

Design Flexibility and Efficiency

Electrical Management

Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Driving Factors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Strong Demand from the Automotive Industry

Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle

Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management

Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries

and Other Developing Countries Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal

Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Miniaturization in the Electronics Industry

Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics

Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Role of Plastics in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions

Motor Vehicle Production

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Other End-Use Industries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Special Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyetherimide

Other Types

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Important News Pertaining to the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

A. Schulman Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Covestro Ag

Dowdupont

Ensinger Gmbh

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Imerys

Kaneka Corp.

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

Polyone Corp.

Royal Dsm N.V.

RTP Co. Inc.

Sabic

Saint-Gobain

Toray Industries, Inc.



