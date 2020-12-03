Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Markets, 2020-2026: Automotive, Consumer & Leisure, Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Hygiene
The thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market comprises segments including styrene block copolymer (SBC), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), copolyester elastomer (COPE), and poly ether block amide (PEBA). By end-use industry type, the market has been further divided into automotive, consumer & leisure, electrical & electronics, medical & hygiene, and others.
The demand for materials that can be processed easily with superior performance characteristics in terms of touch, feel, appearance, and mechanical properties has created a slew of opportunities for TPEs worldwide. Easier processing allows compounders and manufacturers to mix different resins and develop innovative solutions with shorter cycle times.
Moreover, increasing demand for materials that offer lightweighting, recyclability, and miniaturization is further responsible for the growing adoption of TPEs across various application areas. Hence, TPEs have been gradually replacing thermoset rubbers and conventional polymers across multiple end-use industries including automotive, consumer & leisure, electrical & electronics, medical & hygiene, and construction. New technologies such as 3D printing are further expected to create tremendous growth opportunities for the TPE market in the future.
Automotive sector accounted for the largest share of volume consumption of TPEs worldwide in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominant market share during the forecast period. TPO and TPV are majorly preferred for this segment, owing to their high impact resistance, flexibility, soft touch, ease of processing, excellent light weighting, and good temperature resistance characteristics, among others.
The demand for TPEs in the consumer & leisure sector is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for lightweight, flexible, and soft materials in different application areas including footwear, home appliances, personal care products, kitchenware, and power tools. This sector contributed to the second largest share in global TPE consumption in 2019, both by value and volume.
In the electrical & electronics segment, the market growth for TPEs is primarily driven by the increasing production of power cables, fiber optic cables, and consumer electronics.
The medical & hygiene industry is expected to create major opportunities for the TPE market, primarily owing to the high demand for materials that offer ease of processing, elasticity, transparency, design flexibility, and superb barrier properties. This sector is expected to expand at the highest CAGR, both by value and volume, throughout the forecast period.
Other application areas including road construction, roofing membranes, industrial machines, rail coaches, and aircraft components are expected to further drive the market for TPEs during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Thermoplastic Elastomers, Overview and Scope
- Thermoplastic Elastomers, Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Key Growth Metrics for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Growth Drivers for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Growth Driver Analysis for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Growth Restraints for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints for Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Forecast Assumptions, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industries, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industries, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industries, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Pricing Trends and Forecast, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Pricing Trends and Forecast, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Value Chain, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Value Chain Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Competitive Environment, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Revenue Share, Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Revenue Share, Thermoplastic Elastomers by Product Type
- Revenue Share Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in the Automotive Industry
- Automotive Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Automotive Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Forecast Analysis, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Automotive Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Automotive Industry
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis,TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Consumer & Leisure Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Forecast Analysis, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Electrical & Electronics Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Forecast Analysis, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Medical & Hygiene Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Forecast Analysis, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
- Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in Other Industries
- Other Industries - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Other Industries
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Other Industries
- Forecast Analysis, TPE in Other Industries
- Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Other Industries
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Other Industries
- Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Other Industries
- Revenue Forecast by Region for TPE Market, Other Industries
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region for TPE Market, Other Industries
- Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Other Industries
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustained Growth of Larger End-use Industries in Developing Economies: An Opportunity for TPE Market Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in Commercialization of High-quality TPE Materials for the Developed World
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Differentiated Product Offerings and Value-driven Pricing Approach
9. Next Steps
