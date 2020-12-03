Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Markets, 2020-2026: Automotive, Consumer & Leisure, Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Hygiene

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Technologies Steering the Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market comprises segments including styrene block copolymer (SBC), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), copolyester elastomer (COPE), and poly ether block amide (PEBA). By end-use industry type, the market has been further divided into automotive, consumer & leisure, electrical & electronics, medical & hygiene, and others.



The demand for materials that can be processed easily with superior performance characteristics in terms of touch, feel, appearance, and mechanical properties has created a slew of opportunities for TPEs worldwide. Easier processing allows compounders and manufacturers to mix different resins and develop innovative solutions with shorter cycle times.



Moreover, increasing demand for materials that offer lightweighting, recyclability, and miniaturization is further responsible for the growing adoption of TPEs across various application areas. Hence, TPEs have been gradually replacing thermoset rubbers and conventional polymers across multiple end-use industries including automotive, consumer & leisure, electrical & electronics, medical & hygiene, and construction. New technologies such as 3D printing are further expected to create tremendous growth opportunities for the TPE market in the future.



Automotive sector accounted for the largest share of volume consumption of TPEs worldwide in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominant market share during the forecast period. TPO and TPV are majorly preferred for this segment, owing to their high impact resistance, flexibility, soft touch, ease of processing, excellent light weighting, and good temperature resistance characteristics, among others.



The demand for TPEs in the consumer & leisure sector is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for lightweight, flexible, and soft materials in different application areas including footwear, home appliances, personal care products, kitchenware, and power tools. This sector contributed to the second largest share in global TPE consumption in 2019, both by value and volume.



In the electrical & electronics segment, the market growth for TPEs is primarily driven by the increasing production of power cables, fiber optic cables, and consumer electronics.



The medical & hygiene industry is expected to create major opportunities for the TPE market, primarily owing to the high demand for materials that offer ease of processing, elasticity, transparency, design flexibility, and superb barrier properties. This sector is expected to expand at the highest CAGR, both by value and volume, throughout the forecast period.



Other application areas including road construction, roofing membranes, industrial machines, rail coaches, and aircraft components are expected to further drive the market for TPEs during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Thermoplastic Elastomers, Overview and Scope

Thermoplastic Elastomers, Segmentation

Key Competitors for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Key Growth Metrics for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Growth Drivers for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Growth Driver Analysis for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Growth Restraints for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Growth Restraint Analysis for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints for Thermoplastic Elastomers

Forecast Assumptions, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industries, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industries, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industries, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Pricing Trends and Forecast, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Value Chain, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Value Chain Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Competitive Environment, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Revenue Share, Thermoplastic Elastomers

Revenue Share, Thermoplastic Elastomers by Product Type

Revenue Share Analysis, Thermoplastic Elastomers

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in the Automotive Industry

Automotive Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Automotive Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Automotive Industry

Forecast Analysis, TPE in Automotive Industry

Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Automotive Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Automotive Industry

Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Automotive Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Automotive Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Automotive Industry

Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Automotive Industry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis,TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Consumer & Leisure Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Forecast Analysis, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Consumer & Leisure Industry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Forecast Analysis, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Electrical & Electronics Industry

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Medical & Hygiene Industry - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Forecast Analysis, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Medical & Hygiene Industry

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, TPE in Other Industries

Other Industries - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for TPE in Other Industries

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, TPE in Other Industries

Forecast Analysis, TPE in Other Industries

Revenue Forecast by Product, TPE in Other Industries

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product, TPE in Other Industries

Forecast Analysis by Product, TPE in Other Industries

Revenue Forecast by Region for TPE Market, Other Industries

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region for TPE Market, Other Industries

Forecast Analysis by Region, TPE in Other Industries

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustained Growth of Larger End-use Industries in Developing Economies: An Opportunity for TPE Market Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in Commercialization of High-quality TPE Materials for the Developed World

Growth Opportunity 3 - Differentiated Product Offerings and Value-driven Pricing Approach

9. Next Steps

