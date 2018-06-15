Global Threat Intelligence Market Report 2018-2026: A Moderately Fragmented Market with the Top 4 Players accounting for Over 30% of the Overall Revenue

The global threat intelligence market is expected to witness a growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 - 2026.

Organizations across the globe are spending huge amount on network security due to rising incidences of cyber-crimes. Business enterprises are deploying threat intelligence solutions for their ability to empower organizations remediate, respond, and predict threats effectively. Managing network-related cyber threats is an ongoing effort by organizations in view of expanding technology landscape.

A threat intelligence solution can be a handy tool if the possibilities such as identity of attacker and motivation behind the attack are considered instead of simply making efforts to defend every conceivable threat. Furthermore, advancements in technology resulting in digital transformation among businesses and government organizations has augmented cyber-risks and threat breaches over the last few years.

Organizations need to be proficient in terms of objectives that helps them support business processes and security policies. It also strengthens their overall strategy with respect to security, thereby enabling organization to manage cyber-related risks more effectively and efficiently. The need for every organization is to review if their architecture and security governance is acceptable and strong enough to protect themselves from security breaches.

Efficient and appropriate threat intelligence maximizes an organization's investment in systems, products, and people by providing insights that strengthen their overall security architecture. All these factors are expected to collectively drive the global threat intelligence market over the forecast period 2018 - 2026.

The global threat intelligence market is moderately fragmented with top 4 players accounting for over 30% of the overall revenue.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Threat Intelligence Market Analysis

4. Global Threat Intelligence Market Value, By Components , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5. Global Threat Intelligence Market Value, By Deployment Model , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6. Global Threat Intelligence Market Value, By Vertical , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7. North America Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

8. Europe Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

9. Asia Pacific Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

10. Rest of World Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

11. Company Profiles

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Optiv Security, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Webroot Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v773kf/global_threat?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-threat-intelligence-market-report-2018-2026-a-moderately-fragmented-market-with-the-top-4-players-accounting-for-over-30-of-the-overall-revenue-300667026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

